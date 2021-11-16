The global wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicle market is expected to reach $22.87 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 23.37% during the forecast period 2021-2031

New York, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market - A Global and Regional Market Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184422/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, the weight of wiring in electric vehicles increases. As a consequence, OEMs are readily resorting to aluminum wiring harnesses in order to reduce the weight of wiring harnesses, and in turn, increase the range of their vehicles. Moreover, the demand for high voltage wires has been ramped up due to the high voltage battery ecosystems in electric vehicles. All of the above-mentioned developments in the wiring harness market have also impacted the market in a positive way, by virtue of which the market is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period (2021-2031).



Market Segmentation



Global Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market by Propulsion Type



Wiring harnesses and connectors for HEVs generated the most value in 2020 owing to a large number of HEV production in Asia-Pacific and Japan.Countries such as Japan rely on HEVs for their share in the electric vehicle industry and are one of the largest producers of HEVs through leading companies such as Mitsubishi, Nissan Motor Company, and Honda.



However, the market will shift toward BEVs over the forecast period as BEVs use a larger number of wires than HEV. Also, BEV deploys larger and thicker high voltage wires when compared with HEVs owing to the bigger battery.



Global Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type



Passenger electric vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.It can be directly attributed to the larger number of passenger vehicles when compared to commercial vehicles currently.



However, it is to be noted that commercial vehicles use more wiring harnesses and connectors owing to their larger sizes and complex functions. It will also grow at a faster rate over time as commercial electric vehicles are readily being introduced in the EV domain.



Global Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market by Application



Body harness occupied the largest share in the market in 2020.The wiring harness used in this system performs various important in electric vehicles, and therefore, has the most value and volume in the market currently.



Nevertheless, high voltage battery harness shows a significant increase during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles.



Global Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market by Product Type



The low voltage wiring harness segment dominates the market, albeit it will be surpassed by high voltage wires for electric vehicles by the end of the forecast period.Low voltage harnesses make up almost 70% of the total wiring harnesses present in an electric vehicle.



It is needed for all the auxiliary functions in EVs, such as infotainment systems, doors, seats, HVAC, and engines. However, the need for high voltage wires is increasing as the adoption of electric vehicles is ramping up.



Global Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market by Material Type



Electric vehicles use double the amount of copper which is usually required by ICE vehicles.Moreover, all the wires in vehicles are constructed using copper owing to its excellent conductivity and mechanical strength; however, aluminum is emerging as the favorite material for electric vehicle OEMs in order for them to reduce the weight of their vehicles.



However, copper will be dominating the market throughout the forecast period.



Global Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market by Component Type



Wires form the main component of wiring harnesses.Therefore, it will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.



Wires are generally made up of copper with one or multiple layers of insulation around them for protection and for prevention of energy loss.Also, in luxury electric vehicles, a large number of wires are involved for complex electrical functions.



Moreover, larger cars tend to use larger and heavier wires in conjunction with connectors to carry out operations.



Global Wiring Harnesses and Connectors for Electric Vehicles Market by Region



China is expected to be the largest market for wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles in 2031, in addition to being the 2nd largest market for wiring harness and connectors for electric vehiclesafter Asia-Pacific and Japan.The electric vehicle market in China was the largest in terms of volume in 2020 and is expected to increase exponentially.



Therefore, the use of wiring harnesses in China is also increasing.Also, there is a large number of electric vehicles in the commercial fleet of China that have been deployed for cab services.



Moreover, China is readily electrifying its existing ICE fleet into electric vehicles, which would deploy additional usage of high voltage wiring harnesses and connectors.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Leoni AG, Aptiv PLC, Fujikura Ltd., Kromberg & Schubert GmbH, Coroplast Group, SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd., Korea Electric Terminal Co., Ltd., EG Electronics, LS Cable & System Ltd., TE Connectivity, ACOME, Gebauer & Griller, Continental AG, Lear Corporation



The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details of companies such as their product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the wiring harnesses and connectors for electric vehicles market.



