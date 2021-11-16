Green Builder Media Announces Publication of Housing 2.0: A Disruption Survival Guide

Lake City, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Building luminary Sam Rashkin’s latest home building book will shake up the building industry and help usher in a new era of efficiency and profitability for builders.

This new book published by Green Builder Media features more than 400 pages of hard-hitting information on the state of the building industry, offering hundreds of diagrams, photos, illustrations, and tips for building professionals to change how they think about building houses for today's home buyers.

“Just when we seem to have mainstream consumer demand for resource-efficient and healthy homes, the world has gotten a lot more complicated for builders,” says Gene Myers, Thrive Home Builder Owner and CEO. “In this book, Sam moves beyond how homes perform to address the disruptions that builders are facing. I know of no other such attempt to wrangle the moving parts of empowered consumers in the internet age, housing affordability, 21st Century labor challenges, productivity, and innovation in the industry.”

Nine chapters encapsulate Rashkin’s lessons learned from his time as National Director for the ENERGY STAR Certified Home program and Chief Architect with the U.S. DOE Building Technologies Office. Perhaps equally important, Sam Rashkin loves housing and shares that passion on every page of this book.

“The housing industry is undergoing unprecedented transformation,” says Ron Jones, Co-Founder and President of Green Builder Media. “So many of the concepts that we’ve been talking about for decades, like net-zero, all-electric, connected living, health and wellness, and resilient building, are now possible with advanced building science best practices, sustainable design, and high-performance systems and technologies. Housing 2.0 offers a framework that allows building professionals to actively participate in the transition to a next-generation built environment.”

Housing 2.0: A Disruption Survival Guide has come on the scene just as it has become clear that building professionals need to do things differently to survive and thrive in today’s new home building environment. Part of the Housing 2.0 program, a pioneering training and education program focused on disruption in the housing industry, this resource is an invaluable addition to every building pros library.

The book is sold exclusively through Green Builder Media. Want to learn more before you buy? Download the first few chapters and give it a test drive here. Or simply order your copy today!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

