The global electronic equipment repair service market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.30%, in value terms, to reach USD128.07 billion by 2026

Moreover, innovative offerings to target customers, rapid urbanization and technological advancements are fueling the growth of the global electronic equipment repair service market. Furthermore, factors such as availability of electronic equipment insurance, introduction of “right to repair” law and the entry of various players are further fueling the electronic equipment repair service market at the global level.



According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with UN Environment Program (UNEP), it was found that in 2019 the amount of generated electronic waste reached a record of 53.6 million metric tons where the Asian region comes out with the largest contributor of e-waste with a volume of 24.9 million metric tons, followed by America with 13.1 million metric tons and Europe with 12 million metric tons. This is one of the major concerns across the globe. Thus, the government is taking major initiatives in order to find a solution for the e-waste issue worldwide. For instance, the governments have passed the" Right to Repair" laws in order to reduce e-waste by increasing the lifespan of electronic products and making them easy to get repaired.



The COVID-19 pandemic posed a challenge for the electronic equipment repair service industry.Electronic repair service businesses got impacted as customers were avoiding coming outside as they were no longer comfortable meeting a stranger and letting them touch their electronic equipment and allowing strangers at home.



During the pandemic, people were using electronic devices significantly more than usual.Due to complete lockdown and strict government restrictions, people preferred their electronic equipment even when partially broken.



Therefore, this resulted in decreased demand for electronic equipment repair services.



The global electronic equipment repair service market can be segregated based on product type, service type, end use, region and company.In terms of product type, the global electronic equipment repair service market is segmented into consumer electronics, home appliances, industrial equipment, medical equipment, and others.



Among these, consumer electronics segment has dominated the global electronic equipment repair service market with the majority of market share in 2020.Additionally, in-home repair service is constantly increasing as it saves a significant amount of commutation expense of electronic equipment from home to the service center.



However, there are various electronic equipment repair service companies across the globe and some of them are only providing in-home repair services. For instance, uBreakiFix, one of the largest consumer electronic repair companies in North America, also provides in-home repair services apart from their in-store repair services.



In terms of region, the global electronic equipment repair services market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among which, the Asia-Pacific region has dominated the global electronic equipment repair service market with a majority of market share around 33% in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Quest International Inc., B2X Care Solutions GmbH, Redington (India) Limited, Asurion LLC (uBreakiFix), Transform SR Brands LLC. (Sears Home Services), Mendtronix Inc., Global Electronic Services, Inc., MicroFirst Gaming Inc., The CableShoppe Inc (CSI), ACS Industrial Services, Inc., etc. are some of the leading players operating in the global electronic equipment repair service market.



