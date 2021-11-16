Global aircraft seating market stood at USD5,147.06 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.60%, in value terms, over the next five years to reach USD 7,074.30 million by 2026

New York, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Aircraft Type, By Class, By Crew Seats and By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184434/?utm_source=GNW

These cabin seats reduce the overall weight of the aircraft without compromising on safety standards for the passengers travelling in the aircraft. The reduced weight of the aircrafts helps the aircraft to run economically for larger distances, making the flight experience affordable for masses.



Apart from the reduced weight of aircraft seats, the demand for cabin seats which are technologically advanced is also increasing.These advanced system seats enrich the flight experience of travellers by allowing the users to watch movies, listen to music and gives user access to the internet.



The internet access allows the users to shop online while travelling in air, as well as help working professionals to make business decisions when needed during air travel.The expanding global economy and increasing consumer spending is also making the air travel affordable for the passengers, as a result the demand for passenger economy seats aircraft seats have increased in recent years.



Due to the increasing demand of economy air travel, most airlines are increasing the number of passenger economy seats in their aircrafts, thus driving the sales of the aircraft cabin seats around the world.Due to the rise in passenger air travel and increasing safety concerns for passengers travelling by air, the rate of replacements of existing aircraft seats have increased in the past decade, driving the global aircraft seating market at a rapid rate.



Apart from the existing airlines, new airlines are increasingly entering the global commercial aircraft market, increasing the need for aircraft seats across the globe and is aiding the global aircraft seating market to grow even further.



The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has created both a public health crisis and an economic crisis across the world.With passenger air traffic put to halt, global air travel has been predominantly affected due to the pandemic.



As a result, there has been a steep decline in net orders of aircraft and consequently passenger aircraft seats globally in 2020. Nevertheless, the market is showing positive signs of recovery, because of which global aircraft seating market is expected to recover from the COVID-19 impact in around 3 years.



Some of the major players operating globally in aircraft seating market are Safran (Zodiac Aerospace), Collins Aerospace, Recaro Aircraft Seating Company, Jamco corporation, Geven S.p.A. Apart from these organizations, companies like Stelia Aerospace, Acro Aircraft Seating, HAECO Aircraft seating, Pitch Aircraft Seating systems, Avio Interiors are also increasing their marketing activities and enriching product portfolio across the globe to increase their customer outreach.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand-supply scenario of aircraft seating which covers production, demand, supply, and net inventory status of aircraft seating globally.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of aircraft seating in terms of value as well as volume.

• To classify and forecast global aircraft seating based on aircraft type, class, crew seats, seat type, end use and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global aircraft seating market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in aircraft seating.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for aircraft seating.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global aircraft seating.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of aircraft seating manufacturers and dealers operating globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all aircraft seats supplier across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for aircraft seating using a top-down technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), Bureau of Transportation Statistics (USA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Technology investors



• Governments and financial institutions



• End users of commercial aircraft



• Research organizations and consulting companies.



• Research institutes



• Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances related to commercial aircraft



• Commercial aircraft manufacturing companies



• Industry associations



• Market research and consulting firm

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as aircraft seat manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global aircraft seating market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Aircraft Type:

o Narrow-body Aircraft

o Wide-body Aircraft

o Regional Aircraft

o Business Jets

• Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Class:

o Economy Class

o Premium-Economy Class

o Business-Class

o First-Class

• Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Crew Seats:

o Passenger Seats

o Cabin Crew Seats

o Pilot/Co-Pilot Seats

• Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Seat Type:

o 16G

o 9G

• Global Aircraft Seating Market, By End Use:

o OEM

o Aftermarket

• Global Aircraft Seating Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Qatar

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Aircraft Seating.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Raw Material Analysis

• Detailed list of different raw materials used in production of aircraft seating, list of existing suppliers of raw materials, pricing analysis of raw materials, analysis of difference between imported and domestically procured raw materials.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

