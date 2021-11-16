The global enteral feeding devices market is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026 from USD 3.5 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

New York, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type, Age Group, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03912474/?utm_source=GNW

Apart from being cost-intensive, parenteral nutrition is also associated with complications such as infections. Thus, the demand for advanced enteral feeding devices is growing globally. Factors such as rising healthcare costs; a surge in the number of preterm births; growth in the aging population; rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological disorders; growing awareness of enteral nutrition; and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries are expected to further drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition and growing adoption of and demand for enteral feeding devices in home and ambulatory care settings are also expected to drive the market in the coming years. However, patient safety risks; rising cases of feeding and medication errors; and the complications associated with enteral feeding tubes such as misconnections, tube dislodgement, and infections are restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent. In addition, insufficient or lack of reimbursements in some developing and underdeveloped countries and a dearth of trained physicians, endoscopists, and nurses across the globe pose significant challenges for the growth of this market.



Based on product, the enteral feeding tubes segment holds the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding tubes, administration sets, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables. In 2020, the enteral feeding tubes segment accounted for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market, followed by administration sets The shift towards enteral feeding from parental feeding and increasing cases of cancer are expected to increase the adoption of enteral feeding devices, which, in turn, will increase the demand for administration sets across the globe.



Based on application, the oncology segment holds the highest growth during the forecast period.

In 2020, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market, followed by gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, hypermetabolism (9.2%), and other applications. The oncology segment will continue to dominate the market by 2026. The increase in the prevalence of various types of cancers—especially head & neck cancers, cancers of the gastrointestinal system, lung cancer, and liver cancer—is expected to play a major role in the higher adoption of enteral feeding devices used to provide clinical nutrition to cancer patients.



Based on age group, the adult segment holds the largest share during the forecast period

Based on age group, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adult patients (18 years and over) and pediatric patients (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years).In 2020, adult patients accounted for a larger market share.



This can be attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and disorders resulting in malnutrition and the rapid increase in the geriatric population.



Based on end user, the hospital segment holds the largest share during the forecast period.

Hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings are the major end users in the enteral feeding devices market.The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



The development of technologically advanced enteral feeding devices and the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition are supporting the growth of the hospitals segment.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in 2020

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for enteral feeding devices.Factors such as the increasing number of preterm births, rising geriatric population, growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and the rapid development of healthcare facilities in several APAC countries are driving the growth of this market.



Key players have shifted their focus to emerging economies in these regions and are focusing on expansions and acquisitions to garner a greater market share in the coming years.



Key players in the enteral feeding devices market

The prominent players in the enteral feeding devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danone S.A. (France), CONMED Corporation (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Cook Medical (US), Moog Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Vygon Group (France), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Avanos Medical Inc. (US), and Baxter International Inc. (US). Other players in the enteral feeding devices market are Applied Medical Technology (US), Amsino International Inc. (US), Omex Medical Technology (India), Danumed Medizintechnik (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Fuji Systems Corporation (Japan), Kentec Medical Inc. (US), Vesco Medical LLC (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), Medela Inc. (Switzerland), Alcor Scientific (US), and Romsons Group of Industries (India).



