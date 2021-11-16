Savvy Cleaner Snags Sally Naidu as Head of Media Relations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the rapidly growing hub for house cleaning training, lands Sally Naidu as head of media relations. "We're so thrilled to have Sally navigate the press and social media stories for us on clutter and cleaning as we move into the holiday season," says Savvy Cleaner CEO, Angela Brown.

"Homes are getting more use since covid-19," Brown says. "There's a steady stream of people working and studying from home, and their living spaces are taking a beating from the wear and tear.

"We have an avalanche of homeowners seeking solutions at fever pitch levels to clear the clutter, and thanks to the success of Savvy Cleaner's YouTube show and podcast Ask a House Cleaner, we are able to attract top talent like Sally."

Savvy Cleaner Attracts Brand Deals with Sally's Help

"Her first project with the company was a story ideas launchpad for journalists and brands for the content we're developing. Since starting with the company three weeks ago, we're already negotiating brand deals for TikTok and Instagram and product placement for YouTube shows.

"She's disrupted our entire creative team," says Brown "and her content strategies are exactly what we need right now."

About Savvy Cleaner

Savvy Cleaner (https://savvycleaner.com) is a training and certification program for house cleaners and maids. They started the Ask a House Cleaner show on YouTube in 2017 to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques. Due to the closed captioning on every episode, the show can be seen and understood in 191 languages worldwide.

To ask your cleaning questions, get soundbites or tips about clutter and cleaning, contact Sally Naidu and find out why our cleaning technicians have named Savvy Cleaner #1 in cleaning training in our industry for four years in a row.

