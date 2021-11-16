The global grain alcohol market size is estimated to be valued at USD 12.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.1%

New York, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Grain Alcohol Market by Type, Application, Source, Functionality And by Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04734939/?utm_source=GNW





Sugar is a natural carbohydrate found in all fruits & vegetables.Sugar cane and sugar beet plants are the most abundant sources of sucrose, which is fermented to produce alcohol.



Molasses is the by-product in the sugarcane industry, obtained during the manufacturing of sugar products such as jaggery and sucrose syrup.It contains 50% to 55% concentration of sugar in the form of sucrose.



Sugarcane and molasses are the two sources for production of ethanol, in the form of absolute and rectified spirit. The continuously low production price of raw sugar in the global market has led to increase in production of ethanol from sugarcane and molasses.

• By type, the ethanol segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Ethanol is widely used in the food industry as a flavoring and coloring agent and in candy glazings.It finds applications in bakery and confectionery industries apart from beverages.



Owing to properties such as solubility, high octane number, and antimicrobial activity, ethanol plays an important role in the food industry and is used to manufacture flavors & extracts, food dyes, and candy glaze, among others.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The growth in this region is attributed to the rapid economic development, which drives the demand for grain alcohol.This in turn enhances the demand for more and better beverage applications, especially in China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and South Korea.



With a population of more than 4 billion, busy lifestyles, and increasing disposable income, there is an increase in the expenditure for per capita alcohol consumption in this region. The alcoholic beverages market in this region is currently undergoing a significant transformation in response to rapid urbanization.

The grain alcohol market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World including South America and Africa & the Middle East.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company: Tier 1– 50%, Tier 2– 20%, Tier 3– 30%,

• By Designation: CXO – 28%, Directors - 22%, and Others - 50%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific s- 21%, RoW- 9%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• ADM (US)

• Cargill (US)

• Merck Group (Germany)

• Roquette Frères (France)

• MGP Ingredients (US)

• Cristalco (France)

• Grain Processing Corporation (US)

• Wilmar Group (Singapore)

• Manildra Group (Australia)

• Glacial Grain Spirits (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the grain alcohol market based on type, application, source, functionality, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the grain alcohol market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



