CORRECTION - Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call - 4th Quarter 2021 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Tuesday, November 16th by Rogers Sugar Inc., please note that in the last sentence the end date for recording availability was incorrectly listed. The corrected release follows:

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2021 fourth quarter results on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 8h00 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-400-2425 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-770-2030, access code 9031006#. This recording will be available until December 5, 2021.

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel./Tél.: (514) 940-4350

