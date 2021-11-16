LGBTQ Loyalty Announces Strong 2-Year Performance of LGBTQ Index and Ambitious Plans to Advance Equality

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”) (“the Company ''), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, is pleased to announce strong performance by the LGBTQ100 ESG Index at its two-year anniversary and future plans to further the Company’s goal of advancing equality through its continued partnership with index analyst, Fuzzy Logix.



Index Performance

Since its launch on October 30, 2019, the Index has outperformed the S&P 500 by 6.01%.

“The outperformance of the LGBTQ100 ESG Index has been consistent month-over-month, with its volatility falling just below the S&P 500’s over the past 24 months,” said Partha Sen, CEO of Fuzzy Logix, the company powering the Index analytics. “During historical back-testing, the Index demonstrated excess returns over the S&P 500 of nearly 4.7% annually. We are pleased to see the live performance remain on track over the past 2-years.”

Designed to advance equality through the recognition of corporate leaders, the LGBTQ100 ESG Index is the first-ever Index that references LGBTQ community survey data in the methodology for a benchmark listing of the nation’s highest financially performing companies that respondents believe are most committed to advancing equality. It tracks the top 100 large-cap corporations within the U.S. on environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics and supports the cause of diversity and equality across the nation.

“Watching the LGBTQ100 ESG Index outperform the S&P 500 over the past 24 months confirms that our unique methodology, which factors the voice of the LGBTQ community into the selection process, is good for business,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty.

Expanding the Mission

Next steps for the Company include an expansion of its mission to advance equality on behalf of other marginalized groups. Beyond the LGBTQ community, there are other communities with specific interests and views on corporate America. The Company intends to license its financial methodology and data analytics intellectual property in support of advancing equality.

One step toward this goal is the formation of the Advancing Equality Impact (AEI) Fund, a fiscal sponsorship program that will operate and be managed under the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Advancing Equality Preference, Inc. The AEI Fund will allow the Company to receive direct 501(c)(3) contributions effective December 1, 2021 in support of its mandate to advance equality in corporate America.

This fund creates the foundation for the Company’s greater mission to advance equality across all minority groups, with supporting data and methodology to propel this mission forward. The Company also anticipates creating an Advancing Equality Advisory Board, composed of thought leaders and advocates for raising minority voices in corporate America, which will be announced soon.

“This is another critical step in our mission to advance equality in corporate America,” said Larry Roan, executive director of Advancing Equality Preference, Inc. and board member of LGBTQ Loyalty. “With the fundamental foundation in place, we believe we are well positioned for our pursuit over the next 12 months to become the leading diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) financial methodology and data company in the marketplace.”

The Company’s application submitted September 17, 2021 to be uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market is open for a period of 12 months from the date of submission and is based on meeting the minimum share value of $0.01 for 30 consecutive days. This is a necessary next step in the Company’s journey to create broader outreach to the investment community in its pursuit of advancing equality in corporate America, said Blair. The listing of LGBTQ Loyalty’s common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

“Our focus remains the same — to establish our unique diversity and inclusion methodology in corporate America,” he added. “We are committed to our shareholders to maintain the value we have invested so heavily into with the creation of our expanded financial intellectual property. In addition, we plan to establish our Advancing Equality Advisory Board with leaders who have financial industry experience and a track record for attracting and securing assets under management.”

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation’s high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or assets of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and OTC Markets, Inc. https://www.otcmarkets.com OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy of such forward-looking statements or whether any of the projections included herein will be realized.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Marinelli

Gregory FCA for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings

LGBTQL@gregoryfca.com

610-246-9928

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: