Project Team Celebrates Groundbreaking of Landmark Permanent Supportive Housing Development

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The project partnership of Lowney Architecture, a multidisciplinary architecture and planning firm, Cahill Contractors and Allied Housing, the supportive housing development entity of Abode Services, announces the groundbreaking milestone of the Depot Community Apartments, a new, affordable and permanent supportive housing development with on-site services to help people experiencing homelessness live more independent lives. Upon completion, Depot Community Apartments will be the first new all-electric development in the City of Hayward.



“Depot Community Apartments is designed to respond to several of our most critical issues – housing availability, homelessness and sustainability,” said Lowney Senior Project Manager Katrine Wong. “This development takes a holistic approach and applies meaningful solutions that will have real impact for its occupants. Lowney is proud to be a partner in bringing this project to fruition and designing it as a beneficial resource for both residents and the broader community.”

Situated on a three-acre lot in in the Mt. Eden neighborhood, Depot Community Apartments leverages a “Housing First” approach to boosting the overall health, safety and welfare of its residents and the broader region. The project will deliver 124 studio apartments for households earning 20 - 60% below the area’s average median income (AMI), with almost half of the units reserved for individuals experiencing homelessness, as well as a one-bedroom manager’s unit for the on-site property manager. The complex will also house office space for property management and case management, where a variety of specialized, on-site services will be provided to offer residents more stability and help them acclimate back into society.

Depot Community Apartments is being constructed as an L-shaped building with a three-story wing along with the northern property and a four-story wing along the western property line. Units range from 290 - 308 square feet and feature a private bathroom, kitchen, and living room/sleeping area. Its design puts special focus on the shared amenities and spaces to build community and support self-stabilization. Residents will have access to common laundry facilities, a community room equipped with computers, bike storage and private lockers. Additional amenities include an outdoor courtyard, a basketball half-court, BBQ area, community garden and a dog park. Landscaping will provide screening for increased privacy, and art, commissioned by local artists, will reflect the Hayward community. The project is slated to be GreenPoint Rated Gold.

Also situated on the three-acre site is the Cronin House, an existing, separate transitional care facility owned and operated by Horizon Services, Inc., a nonprofit social service organization and prior owner of the property. In a landmark deal, Abode Services purchased the site from Horizon for $3.5 million, with the condition that Horizon can continue to operate on the location. To obtain land use approvals, the project team utilized SB-35 and AB-1763, which streamline the approval process and give affordable housing developers more leverage to advance projects.

