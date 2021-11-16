Barbecue At Home Announces Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Dallas, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s is giving barbecue fans unfettered access to restaurant-quality cuts of meat, premium pre-cooked sides and desserts with the ultimate deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Barbecue At Home is offering the biggest discounts of the year including: 20% off orders over $100 (using code: BF20OFF) and 25% off orders over $200 (using code: BF25OFF) from 11/21-11/29/21. These discounts may not be redeemed with other offers.

There are also daily deals the week of Black Friday (11/21-11/27):

· Sunday: BOGO 50% off chicken thighs (limit 2)

· Monday: BOGO 50% off pork tenderloin (limit 2)

· Tuesday: Free spice on orders over $75

· Wednesday: 10% off chef curated boxes

· Thursday: $10 off apron

· Friday: Save $15 off

· Saturday: 2 free sausages on orders over $100

The Cyber Monday sale consists of 2 FREE Filet Mignons on orders over $100 (using code: CYBERFILET) (limit 1 per order). All these offerings and more are available for purchase at BarbecueAtHome.com and will be shipped straight to your doorstep.

“We are thrilled to offer these incredible discounts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so that family and friends can come together to enjoy restaurant-quality food this holiday season,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, curated boxes, merchandise and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq.The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant Brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.