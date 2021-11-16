Noridian Healthcare Solutions Hires First Government Affairs Director

New position will grow Noridian’s ability to identify clients’ visions and needs, helping market expansion

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs, today announced the appointment of Joe Williamson as its director of government affairs. In this brand-new role, Williamson will help Noridian understand how federal, state and local initiatives impact its clients, which will positively influence the company’s innovative solutions and services.

“Since 1966, Noridian has been achieving ongoing successes as the government claims contractor for the federal Medicare program. As a result, our government contracts continue to grow and we identified a need for a government affairs director to ensure we’re equipped to administer customizable solutions that solve our current and future clients’ challenges,” shares Jon Bogenreif, CEO of Noridian. “We’re excited for Joe to join our team because his many years of health care experience and multitude of government relationships skills will support Noridian’s growing clientele base.”

Williamson’s other responsibilities include monitoring public policy initiatives that impact Noridian’s government clients while managing government relations. Prior to joining Noridian, he served as director for the Retail Industry Leaders Association and, before that, as a legislative representative for Kaiser Permanente in Washington D.C., where he worked closely with industry executives to address key challenges and opportunities. His work has also included analyzing, refining and supporting policy development for his associations.

“I was drawn to Noridian because of its reputation of putting people first and the admirable work their team provides as the contractor for the federal Medicare program,” explains Williamson. “It’s an exciting time to join Noridian as the company continues to expand its business. I look forward to supporting this growth by working to uncover how government initiatives impact our current and future clients so our team can provide the right services to solve challenges and make their visions a reality.”

Based in Raleigh, N.C., Williamson began his tenure with Noridian on Nov. 8, 2021.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D. with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.

