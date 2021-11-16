North American Bancard Introduces New Payments Hub Developer Portal

TROY, Michigan, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Bancard, LLC (NAB), a progressive payment technology company dedicated to growing and nurturing its partner network, is excited to announce the launch of its Payments Hub Developer Portal, a free, one-stop destination to learn about integrations, view product information, and connect directly with NAB’s Technical Sales and Engineering teams.

The Developer Portal offers features such as a developer-friendly viewer for API specs and downloadable SDKs; Featured Use Cases and an interactive Integration Selector that allows users to see which products best meet their unique business needs; and a simplified lead flow to send potential customers directly to a dedicated Technical Sales Engineering Team, among other features.

"Our main goal is to give developers one place for all their payment needs, focusing on self-service and quick integrations,” said Preet Patel, Vice President of Product for NAB. “From small shops who pivoted to ecommerce during the pandemic to teams of developers working for ISVs integrating payment, boarding, and reporting APIs into enterprise software applications, we have solutions for all developers."

The Developer Portal is an unbeatable resource, no matter where you are in the payments cycle. Whether you’re a developer looking to integrate payments into your app or point of sale, or you have existing customers looking for payments, the Portal aims to provide all the tools necessary for a seamless integration.

About North American Bancard

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, online, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and processing in excess of $45 billion in electronic payments annually, NAB delivers functional, frictionless solutions for our evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.