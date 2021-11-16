Proactive news headlines including Contakt World Technologies, CULT Food, Kontrol Technologies, Rio2 and OTC Markets Group

New York, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Mydecine announces 3Q results, says it's preparing to supply MYCO-001 for Johns Hopkins smoking cessation study click here
- Power REIT sees big rise in net income and revenue as property acquisitions drive growth click here
- Kontrol Technologies strikes deal to offer real-time detection of airborne workplace pathogens in Australia and New Zealand click here
- Nextech AR Solutions rebrands itself as a full Metaverse company click here
- CULT Food announces $1M CULT Prize with goal to accelerate future of food worldwide click here
- Contakt World Technologies looks to strengthen its product portfolio as it summarises recent achievements and strategic initiatives click here
- Gevo and Sweetwater Energy ink MoU to supply lignocellulosic feedstocks to produce cellulosic alcohols and sustainable aviation fuel click here
- HealthLynked sees its 3Q revenue climb 98% to $4M on strong patient volume click here
- Evergold says drilling on Golden Lion property yields highest grades of gold, silver, zinc, and lead ever click here
- Codebase Ventures welcomes progress made at Arcology to benefit Ethereum developer click here
- Todos Medical strikes new reference lab deal for Provista Diagnostics; ends 3Q with $1.01M in revenue click here
- BioSig Technologies initiates Artificial Intelligence Development Program with Israel-based Technion click here
- BioLargo reports rising consolidated 3Q revenue on strong engineering division growth click here
- Maverix Metals lifts gold equivalent ounce sold guidance for full year as it reports on 'active' third quarter click here
- AIM ImmunoTech closes 3Q with $53.7M balance sheet click here
- CytoDyn submits the first of three main sections of its HIV Biologics License Application to FDA under rolling review click here
- Kidoz sees 3Q revenue grow to $2.8M as mobile advertising industry pivots towards contextual targeting click here
- CLS Holdings USA says Nevada subsidiaries generated $1.9M in revenue during October click here
- Recruiter.com sees 3Q sequential revenue growth of 43% as recruiters are prized in a ‘job hopper’ economy click here
- FSD Pharma announces appointment of Dr Eleanor N. Fish to its Research and Clinical Advisory Board click here
- Predictiv AI ends its SMRT Labs joint venture with Commersive Solutions click here
- PyroGenesis Canada focusing on its emission reducing offerings as it posts higher revenue in 3Q click here
- BetterLife Pharma says pharmacology data on second-generation LSD derivative confirms its projected non-hallucinogenic property click here
- Rio2 inks definitive Gold Stream agreement in relation to its Fenix Gold Project with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals click here
- Kontrol Technologies posts record $21.5M revenue in 3Q as its Global HVAC & Automation acquisition starts to pay off click here
- Esports Entertainment Group says 1Q revenue nearly doubled year-over-year click here
- ME2C Environmental sees its 3Q revenue surge 78% to $5M on higher sorbent product sales click here
- Revive Therapeutics announces published results on Bucillamine as potential inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 infection Delta variant click here
- OTC Markets Group launches upgraded Qaravan platform, providing a seamless approach to peer monitoring and competitor benchmarking click here
- Royal Wins relaunches pure-skill gaming platform Kash Karnival on Google Play in US to broaden its audience base click here
- Talon Metals welcomes US government action on battery supply chain click here
- Logiq sees 3Q revenue rise to $7.8M and gross profit soar 108%, driven by AppLogiq and DataLogiq business click here
- Organic Garage says Future of Cheese Inc continues to report increasing demand for its initial product, the plant-based 'Future of Butter' click here
- Ketamine One says wholly-owned subsidiary, IRP Health recently opened two veteran-focused and multidisciplinary clinics in Comox Valley and Ottawa click here
- Biocept sees profitability in third quarter thanks to increased RT-PCR COVID-19 testing click here
- i-80 Gold announces positive results from ongoing drill program at its Granite Creek property in Nevada click here
