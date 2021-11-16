Sky Wellness Announces the Best Black Friday Deals on CBD

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Wellness announces the biggest Black Friday deals on their collection of premium, THC-free, CBD wellness products. It's a great time to stock up on their collection of wellness products for yourself and grab a gift (or two) for everyone on your nice list.



Their collection of CBD products offer support for benefits ranging from sleep and relaxation, to focus and relief. Highlights include their award winning CBDaF! Gummies 600mg in Fruit Flavors, and the best-selling CBD Relief Oil Drops in Peppermint. All their products have the highest standards for quality, purity, and potency.

The deals are available online only at skywellness.com, while supplies last. Here are all the great CBD deals that customers can look forward to this month:

All November: SAVE 25% on orders $99+ with code: FALL25

Black Friday Week (Nov. 22–28): 50% OFF everything with code: SKYBF50

Cyber Monday (Nov. 29): FREE stocking stuffer bundle ($40 value) with orders $25+ with code: CMFREEBIE

Customers also enjoy free domestic shipping with all orders $39+.

And keep a look out for more exciting offers throughout the month of December.

About Sky Wellness

Sky Wellness is the leading challenger brand in the CBD industry. With a portfolio of five brands: Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX, and RipD makes, markets, and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC Free, Isolate, and Full Spectrum Hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health and well-being, and make life… feel better. Each product is made from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing. The goal of Sky Wellness is to make customers feel better by optimizing wellness outcomes through the benefits of Hemp-derived CBD. Available online at skywellness.com and nearly 1,400 Convenience & specialty retail locations nationwide. By the end of 2021, Sky 'Wellness' portfolio of CBD brands will be available in 4,000 C-store, Grocery, Drug, and specialty retail locations across the United States and online through more than a dozen of the most popular CBD eCommerce sites and marketplaces.

