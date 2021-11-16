LG UltraGear Announces Partnership With Esports Giants The London Royal Ravens

WEYBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LG UltraGear today announced a partnership with the London Royal Ravens, ReKTGlobal’s Call of Duty League™ franchise team. As the lead sponsor of the team, the partnership allows LG UltraGear to demonstrate its commitment to the global gaming community. The Royal Ravens will proudly display the LG UltraGear logo on their team jerseys.



With a revised roster, key coaching changes, and a new hardware sponsor with LG UltraGear, the Royal Ravens are looking forward to their best showing yet, with eyes on eclipsing their 4th place finish in CDL Championship Weekend during the league's inaugural 2020 season.

The Royal Ravens partnership expands LG’s esports presence; one that was strengthened this year with the release of LG’s latest Ultra monitors, including a market-leading lineup of 2021 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors. Boasting Nano IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) displays, the monitors (which include models 27GP950, 32GP850 and 34GP950G) are designed to deliver the ultimate gaming experience, with the picture quality, speed and features needed to get the most out of the latest PC and console titles.

Highlights of the UltraGear Gaming models include the world’s first 4K resolution display featured on the 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (27GP950). It facilitates fast, fluid gameplay with a rapid refresh rate of 144Hz, over-clockable to 160Hz. It also supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for flawless images, and enables users to enjoy exhilarating 4K gaming at up to 120Hz on both PCs and the latest generation of consoles.

The 31.5-inch quad high definition (QHD) Nano IPS monitor delivers next-level gaming with an ultra-high-speed liquid crystal panel with a 165Hz refresh rate, over-clockable to 180Hz. NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, the UltraGear takes gamers deeper into their favourite titles, producing rich, vivid images without any unsightly visual tearing or stuttering.

Winner of the 2021 CES Innovation Award, the 34GP950G brings a cinematic quality to games courtesy of its 34-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio UltraWide QHD Nano IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate (over-clockable to 180Hz). An NVIDIA G-SYNC® Ultimate monitor, the UltraGear has been assessed by NVIDIA across multiple categories – including picture quality, colour accuracy, HDR and VRR performance – and deemed to provide one of the best gaming experiences around.

Additionally, the 27GP950 and 34GP950G are VESA DisplayHDR 600-certified, while 32GP850 supports HDR10 for dynamic gaming at its best. Each model has a screen with a matte finish to reduce reflections, and an attractive circular design on its rear casing that forms part of LG UltraGear’s distinctive, futuristic look.

"The London Royal Ravens are very excited to bring on LG UltraGear as a new partner for the 2022 season,” Jon Urwin, Vice President Commercial Partnerships for ReKTGlobal. “Pro-calibre players need every advantage they can get over the competition, and the lightning quick refresh rate and hyper realistic visual resolution of LG UltraGear monitors give the Royal Ravens that competitive edge."

Commenting on the partnership, Hanju Kim, IT Product Director at LG, said, "We are thrilled to announce LG's partnership with the London Royal Ravens Call of Duty League franchise team and look forward to working together to support the global gaming community. Our UltraGear Gaming Monitors truly offers the ultimate gaming set-up and we are excited to be part of this partnership.”

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About ReKTGlobal:

ReKTGlobal is a cutting-edge digital entertainment organization that helps connect brands with what’s now and what’s next, from traditional sports and esports to social media, music, and more. With its in-house teams of tech experts designing innovative proprietary platforms, transforming streams into content and ads, and generating analytics – all in real-time – ReKTGlobal is at the forefront of what matters most to Gen Z audiences.

ReKT is the parent company to digitally-native brands including championship esports organizations Rogue and the London Royal Ravens, content creator collectives SwayLA and MADGMR, and the creator economy/NIL monetization app, Fullcube. ReKT is also home to the esports industry’s most robust media and marketing agency business, consulting brands, properties, and influencers.

For more information, visit www.rektglobal.com.

CALL OF DUTY and CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All rights reserved.