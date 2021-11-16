D&H Canada Appoints Industry Veteran Michelle Biase as New General Manager

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a major provider of SMB, mid-market, and consumer technologies to the North American channel, announces it has appointed industry veteran Michelle Biase as General Manager of D&H Canada. She began her tenure with D&H on November 15. This new hire makes Biase one of the few women GMs currently serving in the Canadian high-tech marketplace. Michelle Biase has held leadership roles in sales, vendor management, and operations and professional services, with specialization in areas such as cloud, DaaS, managed services, and channel strategy. She has contributed these skills at pioneering tech companies like HP and CDW, in addition to experience with major distribution companies in Canada.

Formerly North American Head of Transition & Transformation for HP Inc.’s Managed Print Services division, Biase will spearhead D&H Canada’s immediate and long-term growth strategy. This will include a focus on building D&H Canada’s Professional Services offerings, plus working with manufacturers on new enablement programs to help partners grow and accommodate larger opportunities. This would encompass categories like work-from anywhere devices and modern infrastructure, managed security, ProAV and XaaS; plus vendor-based initiatives such as the recent enhancement to the Cisco Pro sales enablement program, and D&H Canada’s new involvement in HPI’s customized “Configure To Go” program.

Built For Growth: Increased Credit, Enhanced Canadian Leadership, Added Investments

The addition of Biase to D&H Canada’s leadership is part of the organization’s new BFG initiative, which stands for “Built for Growth, Generations, and Giving.” It’s part of the company’s overall effort to build and invest in support for its partners, with a goal to become a $1 billion distributor in Canada in the next 18 months. The company is increasing credit to Canadian partners this fiscal year by more than $50 million per month. D&H Distributing is also currently adding headcount across-the-board, enhancing a strong base of Canadian executives, developing new programs, and bolstering its focus on areas of opportunity including XaaS, cloud, integration, and custom services.

“D&H Canada has been growing by double digits every year since it launched in 2007. We’re thrilled to continue this legacy by welcoming Michelle Biase at the helm of our Canadian headquarters. Michelle has a people-centric leadership style and a commitment to creating environments where both teams and individuals give their best and thrive. This is well-aligned with D&H’s DNA,” said Dan Schwab, D&H’s co-president. “Her proven track record of accelerating customer engagement at major high-tech companies makes her a terrific fit to trailblaze D&H Canada’s go-to-market strategy.”

“Michelle is a talented executive with more than 25 years of experience. Her roster of accomplishments includes executing on challenging performance metrics and driving success for the companies and departments in her charge,” said Michael Schwab, D&H co-president. “We’ve selected a compelling leader for D&H Canada, one who can help optimize for the future and develop new and exciting offerings for our partners, contributing to their growth and prosperity.”

“I’m thrilled to join the extraordinary team at D&H Canada,” said Biase. “They’re a dynamic organization with a unique culture and a rock-solid focus on delivering more to their channel constituents every year. I look forward to creating even richer and more effective experiences for D&H’s partner base through engagement and effective, customized services.”

