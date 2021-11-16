Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Two New Jersey Communities

Mt. Laurel, NJ, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic has been selected to partner with the association board of directors in two New Jersey communities.

The first new client community is located in Haddonfield, NJ, among top-ranked schools and nearby dining and entertainment options. The property consists of 41 townhomes surrounded by lush landscaping alongside the Cooper River.

Associa Mid-Atlantic has also been selected to manage an association located in Delran, NJ. Residents of this 187-townhome community enjoy a neighborhood pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse.

“Our devoted management team is looking forward to working with the boards of directors for both of these new communities,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Our team takes great pride in the expert services and dedicated support we provide to our clients. We are excited about the partnerships we are creating to help the leaders of these communities achieve their goals and improve upon their resident experience.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

