IDT Corporation to Present at Southwest IDEAS Conference 

NEWARK, NJ, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech, cloud communications and traditional communications services, today announced that Shmuel Jonas, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 18th in Dallas, TX. Mr. Jonas’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 9 AM ET, 8 AM CT followed by 1x1 meetings with investors throughout the day.



Mr. Jonas’ presentation will include an overview of the company’s operations, strategy and financial results through the close of its 2021 fiscal year ended July 31st. The presentation will be audio webcast live and may be accessed through the presentations page within the investor relations section of the IDT website: https://www.idt.net/investors-and-media/investors-presentations or though the conference host’s website: https://www.wsw.com/webcast/threepa36/idt/2031090 . The presentation will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

Additional information about the Southwest IDEAS conference is available here: www.IDEASconferences.com . Please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769-2373 or lwesley@threepa.com to register.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, cloud and traditional communications services. We make it easy for families to communicate and support each other across international borders. We also enable businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight.

Our BOSS Money international remittance and BOSS Revolution international calling services make sending money and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable. National Retail Solutions ’ (NRS) point-of-sale retail network enables independent retailers to operate and process transactions more effectively while providing advertisers and consumer marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. net2phone ’s unified communications as a service solution provides businesses with intelligently integrated cloud communications and collaboration tools across channels and devices. Our IDT Global and IDT Express wholesale offerings enable communications service enterprises to provision and manage international voice and SMS services.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bill Ulrey

IDT Investor Relations

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net

# # #