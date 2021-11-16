Desarno Named PSI Senior Partner

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roger Bodman, Managing Partner of Public Strategies Impact (PSI), announced that Tracie DeSarno has been promoted to Senior Partner. DeSarno joins, Bill Maer and Joe Simonetta as Senior Partners.

"Tracie is a talented, hardworking member of the PSI family and has dedicated herself to the firm for three decades," said Bodman. "Her ability to achieve results on behalf of clients is second to none."

DeSarno joined the firm in 1989, and had previously worked at New Jersey Institute of Technology, where she worked on special projects in the President's office. Previously, she served nearly 10 years as Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for Essex County, gaining invaluable experience in government operations from the municipal to federal affairs levels.

"Tracie's dedication to PSI is a major force in the success of our firm and her intellectual experience and knowledge is invaluable. We are thrilled she has accepted the role of Senior Partner and look forward to our continued work together advocating for our clients," said Managing Partner Roger Bodman.

Ms. DeSarno is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Douglass College, Rutgers University, and holds a bachelor's degree in political science and sociology. She has served as an elected member of the New Jersey Democratic State Committee, and as a member of the Union County College Board of Governors. She also served for years as a PTA president and executive board member in Union Township.

In 2008, the New Jersey Hemophilia Association recognized Ms. DeSarno as the recipient of its Congressman Dean A. Gallo Memorial Award for Distinguished Legislative Leadership.

"I am thrilled to become a Senior Partner at PSI and look forward to continuing the work of the firm with my colleagues and for our clients," said DeSarno. "It has been an honor to work with my clients and colleagues over the last three decades at the firm."

Public Strategies Impact is a 35-year-old Trenton, New Jersey based bipartisan lobbying and public affairs firm.

