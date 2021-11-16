Kane Biotech Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”), today announced their third quarter 2021 financial results.



Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue from product sales in the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $438,016, an increase of 53% compared to $286,934 in the three months ended September 30, 2020. This increase is due mainly to sales attributable to a new major pet retail customer and the financial reporting reclassification in the current period amongst revenue, cost of sales and general and administration expenses retroactive to the beginning of 2021.





In the three months ended September 30, 2021 the company recognized license revenue associated with license and milestone payments received from Animalcare and Dechra in 2021. License revenue increased by 114% from the comparative period.





Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $131,665, an increase of 2% compared to $129,156 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.





Total Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021 were $1,721,305, an increase of 38% compared to $1,247,140 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.





Loss for the third quarter of 2021 was ($1,582,959) an increase of 53% compared to ($1,030,948) for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.





Cash at September 30, 2021 was $1,292,623 compared to $1,007,923 at December 31, 2020.



Detailed financial information about Kane Biotech can be found in its September 30, 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis on SEDAR and the Company’s website.

“As we close out fiscal 2021, I am optimistic about the momentum and the opportunities in each of our three strategic pillars for fiscal 2022,” said Marc Edwards, President & CEO. “In animal health, we are poised to receive a highly strategic veterinarian certification. In derma or OTC, our very large and compelling consumer trial has attracted attention from potential licensing partners. And finally, we are making significant progress towards a strategic partnership with a global wound care leader.”

Recent Corporate Developments:

On September 2, 2021, Kane Biotech announced that it had entered into an amended and restated credit agreement with Pivot Financial Inc. (“Pivot”) dated August 31, 2021 (the “Amended Credit Facility”). The Amended Credit Facility amends and restates the existing credit agreement with Pivot dated November 5, 2020, increasing the credit facility to $2.5 million from $1.48 million. The Amended Credit Facility will continue to be used by Kane Biotech for: (i) funding research and development relating to eligible government reimbursable expenditures; (ii) expenses related to STEM Animal Health Inc; and (iii) general working capital purposes.

On August 31, 2021, the Company announced that STEM had shipped its first order of bluestem™ products to PetSmart® Canada, Canada largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. Bluestem™ oral care products will be distributed to all 150 stores and will be available via PetSmart®’s online store.

On July 29, 2021, the Company announced that it had received two Decisions to Grant from the European Patent Office for patents covering its best-in-class coactiv+™ technology. The allowed claims cover composition of matter for the company's proprietary formulations for use in treating wounds and skin infections and in personal care formulations.

On July 22, 2021, Kane Biotech announced plans to expand its wound care and surgical portfolio with an antimicrobial hydrogel based on its best-in-class coactiv+™ technology.

On July 13, 2021, the Company announced that it has successfully prepared its first batch of DispersinB® wound care hydrogel, intended for use in pre-clinical studies which will begin Q3 2021 as well as the formation of a new manufacturing partnership with Dow Development Laboratories, LLC ("DDL”) to scale up the process and, ultimately, manufacture materials under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for a first-in-human proof of concept trial.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (51 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactive+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Since December 31, 2019, the COVID-19 outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, SARS- CoV-2, has resulted in a widespread health crisis that has affected economies and financial markets around the world resulting in an economic downturn. The effects of this pandemic on the Company may include decreased customer demand, interruptions to supply chains, manufacturing activities and research and development programs and increased government regulations or interventions. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments nor the impact of these developments on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods.

KANE BIOTECH INC. Selected Financial Results Statement of Comprehensive Loss Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended Septemeber 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Revenue $ 541,302 $ 360,603 $ 1,196,082 $ 1,084,236 Gross Profit 131,665 129,156 381,126 424,143 Operating expenses General and administration 1,405,664 869,309 3,124,022 2,518,869 Research 315,641 377,831 837,291 1,063,871 Total operating expenses 1,721,305 1,247,140 3,961,313 3,582,740 Loss from operations $ (1,589,640 ) $ (1,117,984 ) $ (3,580,187 ) $ (3,158,597 ) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (1,582,959 ) $ (1,030,948 ) $ (3,592,739 ) $ (2,900,181 ) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period attibutable to shareholders $ (1,522,796 ) $ (1,030,948 ) $ (3,335,748 ) $ (2,900,181 ) Basic and diluted loss per share for the period $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 112,101,447 108,613,535 111,857,331 106,473,412 Statement of Financial Position September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,292,623 $ 1,007,923 Other current assets 2,078,416 1,730,687 Non-current assets 3,169,173 2,297,009 Total Assets $ 6,540,212 $ 5,035,619 Current liabilities $ 4,661,601 $ 2,924,174 Non-current liabilities 2,331,417 1,036,709 Shareholders' equity (452,806 ) 1,074,736 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,540,212 $ 5,035,619

