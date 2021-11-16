Journey Medical Corporation Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: DERM) (“Journey Medical”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, and a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), today announced the closing of its initial public offering of common stock of 3,520,000 shares at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $35.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. All of the shares of common stock were offered by Journey Medical.



Journey Medical’s common stock is trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “DERM.”

B. Riley Securities acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Roth Capital Partners acted as a co-manager for the offering. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Journey Medical and McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to the underwriters.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the sale of the shares for general corporate purposes, including working capital, research and development, payments for research and development – licenses acquired, sales and marketing activities, general administrative matters, operating expenses and capital expenditures. The Company may also use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services or technologies.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

