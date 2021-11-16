IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to Serve as Official Media Sponsor for Roth Capital Partners’ 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, is pleased to announce today that it will be continuing its multi-year collaboration with Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”) on the occasion of their upcoming 10 th Annual Roth Tec h nology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event . The conference is set to take place in an entirely virtual format on November 16-18, 2021.



Renowned for hosting some of the world’s largest investor conferences across a variety of different equity sectors, Roth has designed this event to provide attendees with a unique opportunity to discover first-hand the latest findings and innovations within the agricultural industry as well as technology sub-sectors. The event will enable investors to hear from and meet with executive management teams from both private and public companies.

“We are always excited to be working with Roth Capital Partners and their team of professionals,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our communications solutions to heighten visibility in advance of the event and also widen the reach to additional online investor audiences through compelling real-time coverage.”

The upcoming virtual event will enable institutional investors in attendance to meet with the executive management teams of more than 100 of the most innovative and ground-breaking private and public companies. Ranging from well-established corporations to recent start-ups developing their initial product lines, the event will feature companies operating in a range of sectors, including water analytics, software, internet & media, farmland management and animal technologies. In addition to hosting a series of one-on-one and small-group meetings, the forum will also feature enlightening panel discussions to cover topics of “Capital Perspectives on AgTech” and “Changemakers in Agriculture.”

In its capacity as the conference’s media sponsor, IBN’s InvestorWire (“IW”) will work toward driving greater visibility of the event with nationally distributed press releases. IBN will also leverage its syndication network of more than 5,000 downstream publishers such as Apple News, MarketWatch and International Business Times for article distribution as well as disseminate various forms of content through many different investor-oriented social media distribution channels that, today, reach a collective following of 2 million+.

For more information about the upcoming Roth conference, visit https://www.Roth.com/Technology& A gTec h Answers .

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com .

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer