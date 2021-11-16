Pulmonx to Present at the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”) a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, today announced the company will participate in the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference being held from November 29 to December 2, 2021. Members of the management team will be participating in investor meetings on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



Pulmonx management will also participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat, which will be available beginning Monday, November 22nd at 7:00AM PT / 10:00AM ET on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease. Pulmonx’s Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 100,000 valves used to treat more than 25,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

