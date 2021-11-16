DICE Therapeutics to Present at November Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in November:



33 rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference . A pre-recorded fireside chat with DICE management will be available on Monday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

. A pre-recorded fireside chat with DICE management will be available on Monday, November 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET. 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2021. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 30 at 3:55 p.m. ET.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company's website.

About DICE Therapeutics, Inc.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. The Company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. DICE’s lead therapeutic candidate, S011806, is an oral antagonist of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, IL-17, which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. DICE is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting α4ß7 integrin and αVß1/αVß6 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respectively.

