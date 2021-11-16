AvidXchange Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“I am pleased to report that we delivered strong third quarter results highlighted by 37% year-over-year revenue growth and 40% growth in total payment volume. We believe our strong results reflect continued demand for our software enabled, accounts payable automation and payment solutions along with solid execution against our key growth initiatives,” said Michael Praeger, CEO & Co-Founder of AvidXchange. “We are seeing momentum and continued success of our ‘AvidXchange Business Flywheel’ and are looking to capture the significant greenfield opportunity that exists in the middle market B2B payments segment.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue was $65.2 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year, compared with $47.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss was $(35.5) million, compared with a net loss of $(18.0) million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(15.3) million, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $(14.9) million in the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP gross profit was $34.3 million, or 53% of total revenue, compared with $22.4 million, or 47% of revenue in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP gross profit was $39.5 million, or 61% of total revenue, compared with $26.7 million, or 56% of revenue in the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(6.0) million compared with $(6.2) million in the third quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics."

Third Quarter 2021 Key Business Metrics and Highlights:

Total transactions processed in the third quarter of 2021 was 16.1 million, an increase of 17% from 13.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Total payment volume in the third quarter of 2021 was $14.0 billion, an increase of 40% from $10.0 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

Transaction yield in the third quarter of 2021 was $4.05, an increase of 17% from $3.46 in the third quarter of 2020.

AvidXchange completed the acquisition of FastPay, a leading provider of payments automation solutions for the media industry. With this deal, AvidXchange expands its portfolio of automated payments technologies and services to middle market companies across the media landscape in the U.S.

AvidXchange announced the appointment of Joseph Fox as Chief Product Officer to lead the company’s overall product strategy and drive more value for customers through accelerated product innovation.



Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook

As of November 16, 2021, AvidXchange anticipates full year 2021 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be in the following ranges (in millions):

Full Year 2021 Guidance Revenue $244.5M - $245.5M Adjusted EBITDA(1) $(30.1)M - $(28.1)M

(1) A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from this non-GAAP measure.



These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.



Earnings Teleconference Information

AvidXchange will discuss its third quarter financial results during a teleconference today, November 16, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET. The call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast at https://ir.avidxchange.com/. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on AvidXchange's website. In addition to the conference call, supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of AvidXchange's website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 7,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 700,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this press release related to our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021, as well as other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.

Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described in registration statements and periodic reports we file with the SEC, including our prospectus as filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on October 14, 2021 which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics

To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Loss, and Free Cash Flow.

A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.

We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Loss, and Free Cash Flow in this press release. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit as revenue less cost of revenue excluding the portion of depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense allocated to our cost of revenues. We define adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, amortization of software development costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, interest income and expense, income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, and non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations of our business. We define Non-GAAP Net Loss as Net Loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, and non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations of our business. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow from (used) in operating activities less purchase of plant, property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs.

We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results, and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.

We define transactions processed as the number of invoice transactions and payment transactions, such as invoices, purchase orders, checks, ACH payments and VCCs, processed through our platform during a particular period. We believe that transactions processed is an important measure of our business because it is a key indicator of the use by both buyers and suppliers of our solutions and our ability to generate revenue, since a majority of our revenue is generated based on transactions processed.

We define total payment volume as the dollar sum of buyers’ AP payments paid to their suppliers through the AvidPay Network during a particular period. We believe total payment volume is an important measure of our AvidPay Network business as it quantifies the demand for our payment services.

We define transaction yield as the total revenue during a particular period divided by the total transactions processed during such period. We believe that transaction yield is an important measure of the value of solutions to buyers and suppliers as we scale.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 65,176 $ 47,600 $ 179,144 $ 133,065 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) 25,792 20,972 71,343 61,638 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 16,118 11,763 44,176 35,279 Research and development 15,672 11,055 43,225 32,156 General and administrative 15,564 10,357 45,498 30,813 Impairment and write-off of intangible assets - - 574 924 Depreciation and amortization 8,164 6,953 22,334 20,733 Total operating expenses 55,518 40,128 155,807 119,905 Loss from operations (16,134 ) (13,500 ) (48,006 ) (48,478 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 35 613 332 1,590 Interest expense (4,874 ) (5,039 ) (14,985 ) (15,016 ) Change in fair value of derivative instrument (14,552 ) - (14,690 ) (6,545 ) Charge for amending financing advisory engagement letter - related party - - (50,000 ) - Other expenses (19,391 ) (4,426 ) (79,343 ) (19,971 ) Loss before income taxes (35,525 ) (17,926 ) (127,349 ) (68,449 ) Income tax expense 2 58 203 175 Net loss $ (35,527 ) $ (17,984 ) $ (127,552 ) $ (68,624 ) Accretion of convertible preferred stock (5,012 ) (5,577 ) (14,417 ) (15,996 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (40,539 ) $ (23,561 ) $ (141,969 ) $ (84,620 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.71 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (2.60 ) $ (1.73 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 57,174,627 55,721,646 54,617,200 48,855,189





AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) As of September 30, As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,944 $ 252,458 Restricted funds held for customers 870,773 137,620 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,907 and $1,769, respectively 30,135 24,757 Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $808 and $1,099, respectively 11,551 8,855 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,042 8,626 Total current assets 1,076,445 432,316 Property and equipment, net 83,152 86,872 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,467 3,139 Deferred customer origination costs, net 26,309 24,124 Goodwill 160,987 105,696 Intangible assets, net 103,753 72,442 Other noncurrent assets and deposits 4,534 1,922 Total assets $ 1,458,647 $ 726,511 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,204 $ 25,418 Accrued expenses 59,573 40,472 Payment service obligations 870,773 137,620 Deferred revenue 8,872 6,309 Current portion of contingent consideration 950 - Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases 815 1,092 Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases 1,037 1,147 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,000 1,000 Total current liabilities 960,224 213,058 Long-term liabilities Deferred revenue, less current 12,899 1,661 Contingent consideration, less current portion 70 - Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities 73,383 73,139 Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities 3,708 3,750 Long-term debt 101,682 98,446 Other long-term liabilities 29,553 14,939 Total liabilities 1,181,519 404,993 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 40,472,166 shares authorized as of

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 30,081,996 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; and liquidation

preference of $884,842 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 847,042 832,625 Stockholders' deficit Common stock, $0.001 par value; 340,000,000 shares authorized as of September

30, 2021 and 240,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020; 57,600,488

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 50,054,880 shares

issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 58 50 Additional paid-in capital 229,853 161,116 Accumulated deficit (799,825 ) (672,273 ) Total stockholders' deficit (569,914 ) (511,107 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 1,458,647 $ 726,511





AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (127,552 ) $ (68,624 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 22,334 20,733 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,018 843 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,075 802 Stock-based compensation 3,109 852 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration 140 - Warrants vested in connection with consulting services - 101 Accrued interest 811 889 Impairment on intangible and right-of-use assets 574 997 Loss on fixed asset disposal 3 3 Noncash expense on contract modification - related party 50,000 - Fair value adjustment to derivative instrument 14,690 6,545 Deferred income taxes 162 136 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (3,730 ) (2,587 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,254 ) (230 ) Other noncurrent assets (2,593 ) 349 Deferred customer origination costs (2,185 ) (2,558 ) Accounts payable (11,640 ) 2,039 Deferred revenue 13,801 432 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,401 8,416 Operating lease liabilities (479 ) (718 ) Total adjustments 86,237 37,044 Net cash used in operating activities (41,315 ) (31,580 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of equipment (939 ) (653 ) Purchases of land - 25 Purchases of intangible assets (12,582 ) (7,959 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 5 - Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (45,963 ) - Contingent consideration and deferred obligation payments near acquisition date (1,292 ) - Supplier advances, net (3,467 ) (1,883 ) Net cash used in investing activities (64,238 ) (10,470 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 2,288 3,328 Principal payments on finance leases (872 ) (1,258 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred and common stock 2,623 321,748 Transaction costs related to issuance of stock - (1,327 ) Transaction costs related to issuance of stock - related party - (19,227 ) Payment service obligations 733,153 34,157 Net cash provided by financing activities 737,192 337,421 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers 631,639 295,371 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year 390,078 276,973 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of period $ 1,021,717 $ 572,344 Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations $ 174 $ 469 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations 877 163 Common stock issued in business combination 31,000 - Common stock issued as contingent consideration 500 - Initial fair value of contingent consideration and deferred payment obligation at acquisition date 2,672 - Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses 93 - Interest paid on notes payable 7,619 7,929 Interest paid on finance leases 5,537 5,355 Options issued in connection with bonus compensation 48 -



