CVRx to Participate at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (“CVRx”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, today announced that the management team will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.



The Company’s pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the webcast on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.cvrx.com .



About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is focused on the development and commercialization of Barostim™, the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. Baroreceptors activate the body’s baroreflex, which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has also received the CE Mark for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.



