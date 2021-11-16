Snap One Holdings Corp. Sets Remaining 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) (“Snap One,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a provider of smart living products, services, and software to professional integrators, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences throughout the remainder of the 2021 calendar year:



UBS Virtual Industrial Tech and Innovation Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Format: Virtual Fireside Chat Only

Company Representatives: CEO John Heyman, CFO Mike Carlet

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Date: Monday-Wednesday, December 6-8, 2021

Format: Virtual Presentation, 1x1 Meetings

Company Representatives: CEO John Heyman, CFO Mike Carlet

3rd Annual Truist Securities Industrials and Services Summit

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Format: Virtual 1x1 Meetings Only

Company Representatives: CEO John Heyman, CFO Mike Carlet

2021 BMO Growth and ESG Conference

Date: Tuesday-Wednesday, December 7-8, 2021

Format: Virtual Fireside Chat, 1x1 Meetings

Company Representatives: CEO John Heyman, CFO Mike Carlet

Imperial Capital 18th Annual Security Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday-Wednesday, December 14-15, 2021

Format: In-Person (New York, NY)

Venue: Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel

Company Representatives: CFO Mike Carlet, VP of Investor Relations Eric Steele

Information and Registration: Here

For additional information, please contact your financial institution’s representative or Snap One’s investor relations team at IR@SnapOne.com or 949-574-3860.

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations, earnings and financial performance, including our guidance for 2021. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,” “project”, “forecast”, “targets”, “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include but are not limited to the impact of COVID-19, risks related to our business and industry; risks related to our products; risks related to our manufacturing and supply chain; risks related to our distribution channels; risks related to laws and regulations; risks related to cybersecurity and privacy; risks related to intellectual property; risks related to our international operations; risks related to our indebtedness; risks related to our financial statements; risks related to our common stock; and as well as those other risks described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this report and in our other periodic filings. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

Media:



Abigail Hanlon

Director, Marketing Events & Public Relations

Abigail.Hanlon@SnapOne.com

Jordan Schmidt

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com

Investors:



Tom Colton and Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@SnapOne.com