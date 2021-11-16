DLC Releases Q3-2021 Results; Achieves Over $75 Billion in Funded Mortgage Volumes for the Twelve Months Ending September 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (“Q3-2021”). For complete information, readers should refer to the interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation’s website at www.dlcg.ca. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



Reference herein to the Dominion Lending Centres Group of Companies (the “DLC Group” or “Core Business Operations”) includes the Corporation and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centres Canada Inc. (“MCC”), MA Mortgage Architects Inc. (“MA”), and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. (“Newton), and excludes the Non-Core Business Asset Management segment and their corresponding historical financial and operating results. The “Non-Core Business Asset Management” segment represents the Corporation’s share of income in its equity accounted investments in Club16 Limited Partnership and Cape Communications International Inc. (“Impact”) (collectively, the “Non-Core Assets”), the expenses, assets and liabilities associated with managing the Non-Core Assets, the credit facility with Sagard Credit Partners, and public company costs.



Q3-2021 Financial Highlights

The DLC Group achieved record quarterly funded mortgage volumes during Q3-2021 in the amount of $22.6 billion, representing a 61% increase as compared to Q3-2020; further, YTD 2021 funded mortgage volumes for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $57.9 billion, representing a 71% increase compared to the prior year;

Record DLC Group revenue of $22.3 million generated over Q3-2021, representing a 59% increase as compared to Q3-2020;

Record DLC Group Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million in Q3-2021, representing a 64% increase as compared to Q3-2020; and

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Corporation further improved leverage by making a repayment on its Sagard credit facility of USD $2.6 million (CAD $3.2 million) from free cash flows, resulting in the facility having an outstanding principal balance of USD $22.1 million as at the date hereof.

Gary Mauris, Executive Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are very proud of our franchisees and mortgage professionals. Their tremendous hard work has directly contributed towards another record quarter for the DLC Group. Similar to Q2,2021, the Q3,2021 results for funded volumes, revenues and Adjusted EBITDA are the highest quarterly financial and operating results in the DLC Group’s 15-year history. We are so incredibly proud of our team for maintaining the strong momentum we’ve achieved thus far in 2021 to produce record results again for our shareholders.”

Selected Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Below are the highlights of our financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The comparative results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflect the segregation of the Non-Core Assets as discontinued operations (refer to the Discontinued Operations section of the MD&A). The current period results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include the Non-Core Assets as equity accounted investments within the Non-Core Business Asset Management segment. The discontinued operations are only included in net income and net earnings (loss) per Common Share.

Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, (in thousands, except per share) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenues $ 22,346 $ 14,069 59% $ 57,550 $ 34,936 65% Income from operations 12,519 6,472 93% 28,260 13,096 116% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 12,823 8,106 58% 33,344 17,297 93% Free cash flow attributable to common shareholders (1) 5,783 2,212 161% 13,609 2,528 438% Net income 1,012 5,045 (80%) 1,520 2,916 (48%) Net income from continuing operations 1,012 3,505 (71%) 1,520 5,181 (71%) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations - 1,540 NMF (2) - (2,265) NMF (2) Net income (loss) attributable to: Common shareholders 496 2,082 (76%) 213 (814) NMF (2) Non-controlling interests 516 2,963 (83%) 1,307 3,730 (65%) Adjusted net income (1) 3,730 3,572 4% 8,201 5,510 49% Diluted earnings (loss) per Common Share 0.01 0.05 (80%) 0.00 (0.02) NMF (2) Diluted adjusted earnings per Common Share (1) $ 0.07 $ 0.03 133% $ 0.14 $ 0.02 NMF (2)





(1) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this document for additional information. (2) The percentage change is Not a Meaningful Figure (“NMF”).





Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Adjusted EBITDA (1) Core Business Operations $ 13,836 $ 8,458 64% $ 35,045 $ 18,723 87% Non-Core Business Asset Management (1,013) (352) (188%) (1,701) (1,426) (19%) Total Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 12,823 $ 8,106 58% $ 33,344 $ 17,297 93%





(1) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this document for additional information.

Q3-2021 Highlights

Net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, decreased compared to the same periods in the previous year primarily due to finance expense on the Preferred Share liability and an increased net loss in the Non-Core Business Asset Management segment, partly offset by higher DLC Group revenues from an increase in funded mortgage volumes. The Corporation did not have discontinued operations during the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to income from discontinued operations during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, increased compared to the same periods in the previous year primarily from increased revenues from higher funded mortgage volumes, partly offset by higher operating expenses from higher personnel costs and advertising fund expenses.

The increase in adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA contributed to the increase in free cash flow attributable to common shareholders during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, when compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Selected Segmented Financial Highlights:

Our reportable segment results reconciled to our consolidated results are presented in the table below. The segmented information for the comparative three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 exclude discontinued operations results from the Non-Core Assets. The current period results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include the Non-Core Assets as an equity accounted investment within the Non-Core Business Asset Management segment.

Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenues Core Business Operations $ 22,346 $ 14,069 59% $ 57,550 $ 34,936 65% Consolidated revenues 22,346 14,069 59% 57,550 34,936 65% Operating expenses (1) Core Business Operations 9,754 6,862 42% 27,078 20,021 35% Non-Core Business Asset Management 73 735 (90%) 2,212 1,819 22% Consolidated operating expenses 9,827 7,597 29% 29,290 21,840 34% Income (loss) from operations Core Business Operations 12,592 7,207 75% 30,472 14,915 104% Non-Core Business Asset Management (73) (735) 90% (2,212) (1,819) (22%) Consolidated income from operations 12,519 6,472 93% 28,260 13,096 116% Adjusted EBITDA (2) Core Business Operations 13,836 8,458 64% 35,045 18,723 87% Non-Core Business Asset Management (1,013) (352) (188%) (1,701) (1,426) (19%) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (2) 12,823 8,106 58% 33,344 17,297 93%





(1) Operating expenses are comprised of direct costs, general and administrative expenses, share-based payments, and depreciation and amortization expense. (2) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance.

Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures



Management presents certain non-IFRS financial performance measures which we use as supplemental indicators of our operating performance. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning, and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures used by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. Non-IFRS financial performance measures include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share, and free cash flow. Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of the Corporation’s MD&A dated November 16, 2021, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, for further information on these measures. The Corporation's MD&A is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA from income before income tax, for continuing operations which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:

Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income before income tax $ 4,200 $ 5,388 $ 8,517 $ 8,824 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 1,041 1,079 3,151 3,250 Finance expense 1,212 1,381 3,809 4,401 Finance expense on the Preferred Share liability 6,576 - 16,868 - 13,029 7,848 32,345 16,475 Adjustments to remove: Share-based payments (recovery) expense (542) 137 581 399 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 174 (168) (37) 187 Loss on contract settlement 90 53 531 256 Other (income) expense (6) - (244) (292) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 78 236 168 272 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 12,823 $ 8,106 $ 33,344 $ 17,297





(1) The amortization of franchise rights and relationships within the Core Business Operations of $0.7 million and $2.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively (September 30, 2020 – $0.5 million and $1.5 million) are classified as a charge against revenue and have not been added back for Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table reconciles free cash flow from cash flow from operating activities, which is the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS:



Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities $ 10,940 $ 11,802 $ 29,593 $ 24,269 Discontinued Operations – cash flows from operating activities - (5,530) - (8,177) Continuing Operations – changes in non-cash working capital and other non-cash items (52) (1,235) (2,753) (6,004) Cash provided from continuing operations excluding changes in non-cash working capital and other non-cash items 10,888 5,037 26,840 10,088 Adjustments: Distributions from equity accounted investees (1) 308 240 1,029 240 Maintenance CAPEX (1) (2) (262) (449) (1,342) (1,550) NCI portion of cash provided from continuing operations (521) (2,816) (1,302) (6,263) Lease payments (1) (133) (97) (409) (299) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs (1) 78 236 168 272 Loss on contract settlement (1) 90 33 531 154 Other items (1) (6) 28 (244) (114) 10,442 2,212 25,271 2,528 Free cash flow attributable to Preferred Shareholders (4,659) - (11,662) - Free cash flow attributable to common shareholders $ 5,783 $ 2,212 $ 13,609 $ 2,528





(1) Amounts presented have excluded amounts attributed to NCI holders. (2) Includes amounts paid to maintain the current asset base and does not include amounts considered as growth CAPEX.

The following table reconciles adjusted net income from net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable calculated in accordance with IFRS:



Three months ended Sept. 30, Nine months ended Sept. 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 1,012 $ 5,045 $ 1,520 $ 2,916 Add back: Discontinued operations - (1,540) - 2,265 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 174 (168) (37) 187 Finance expense on the Preferred Share liability 6,576 - 16,868 - Loss on contract settlement 90 53 531 256 Other income (6) - (244) (292) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 78 236 168 272 Income tax effects of adjusting items (67) (54) (71) (94) 7,857 3,572 18,735 5,510 Core Business Operations’ adjusted net income attributable to Preferred Shareholders (4,127) - (10,534) - Adjusted net income $ 3,730 $ 3,572 $ 8,201 $ 5,510 Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders 3,214 1,247 6,894 810 Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 516 2,325 1,307 4,700 Diluted adjusted earnings per Common Share $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.14 $ 0.02

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~7,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell Robin Burpee Amar Leekha Co-President Co-Chief Financial Officer Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets 403-560-0821 403-455-9670 403-455-6671 jbell@dlcg.ca rburpee@dlcg.ca aleekha@dlcg.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.