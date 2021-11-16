Lam Research Appoints Jyoti Mehra to Board of Directors

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced Jyoti Mehra has joined its board of directors, effective November 9th.



A renowned expert in human capital, Mehra specializes in devising strategies that promote a diverse and inclusive workforce, elevate team performance, and attract, develop, and retain employee talent. She currently serves as executive vice president of human resources at Gilead Sciences, Inc., where she is responsible for leading the company’s people strategy and building an inclusive, collaborative culture.



Prior to joining Gilead in 2017, Mehra held a senior leadership position with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and worked for Novartis affiliates in the United States, Europe, and China, bringing broad international perspectives to her work. She also has extensive experience in cultivating business partnerships and organizational design.



Mehra brings invaluable expertise to Lam Research at a time when the company is rapidly scaling its global workforce and operations to deliver the advanced chipmaking technologies that are helping to propel the semiconductor industry – and the world – forward.



“As global demand for semiconductors continues to surge, the need to cultivate a robust talent pipeline has never been more crucial,” said Abhijit Talwalkar, chairman of the board at Lam Research. “Jyoti Mehra is a widely respected and visionary human resources leader – we are incredibly proud to welcome her to our board of directors. She brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to Lam Research that will help us in realizing our mission to cultivate and grow an inclusive, diverse and equitable workforce as we accelerate business growth.”



