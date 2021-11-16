Dycom Industries, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2022 third quarter results on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Dycom will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.



A live webcast of the conference call and related materials will be available on the Company's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com. Parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (833) 519-1313 (United States) or (914) 800-3879 (International) with the conference ID 9597111, ten minutes before the conference call begins. For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the related materials will be available at https://ir.dycomind.com for approximately 120 days following the event.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

