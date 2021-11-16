Ferroglobe Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2021

Q3 2021 sales of $429.2 million, up 2.5% compared to $418.5 million in Q2 2021, and up 63.4% compared to $262.7 million in Q3 2020



Adjusted EBITDA of $37.6 million, up 10.3% compared to $34.1 million in Q2 2021, and up 69.1% compared to $22.2 million in Q3 2020

Net loss of ($97.6) million, compared to net profit of $0.7 million in Q2 2021, and net loss of ($46.8) million in Q3 2020 Net loss includes a one-time charge of $90.8 million related to the debt extinguishment from the refinancing

Negative operating cash flow of ($34.7) million driven by an investment in working capital

Pricing environment remains strong across all products; 2022 order book well positioned to capitalize on upside



LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading producer globally of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced results for the third quarter 2021.

Q3 2021 Earnings Highlights

In the third quarter of 2021, Ferroglobe reported net sales of $429.2 million, up 2.5% from the prior quarter and up 63.4% from the year-ago period.

Ferroglobe reported a net loss of ($97.6) million, or ($0.54) per share on a fully diluted basis in the third quarter 2021. The net loss includes a $90.8 million one-time charge relating to debt extinguishment. On an adjusted basis, the Q3 2021 net loss was ($64.2) million, or ($0.36) per share on a fully diluted basis.

At the completion of the comprehensive refinancing, we recognized a charge of $90.8 million. This relates to all the advisory fees and expenses, including equity granted to the noteholders and underwriters, incurred during the refinancing of the prior 9.375% Senior Notes due 2022, which were deemed to be extinguished at closing and replaced with new 9.375% million Senior Notes due 2025. This $90.8 million charge is deemed to be one-time, but adversely impacted our P&L during the quarter, resulting in a net loss of $97.6 million.



The Company´s reported Q3 EBITDA of $35.2 million, is up 10.3% from $31.9 million in the prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, Q3 2021 EBITDA was $37.6 million, up 10.3% from the prior quarter adjusted EBITDA of $34.1 million. The Company reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.8% for Q3 2021, up from 8.1% for Q2 2021.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended $,000 (unaudited) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Sales $ 429,210 $ 418,538 $ 262,673 $ 1,209,137 $ 823,899 Net profit (loss) $ (97,619 ) $ 730 $ (46,834 ) $ (165,405 ) $ (109,927 ) Diluted EPS $ (0.54 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.63 ) Adjusted net income (loss)

attributable to the parent $ (64,214 ) $ 2,964 $ (9,331 ) $ (79,424 ) $ (58,109 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.36 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.34 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,592 $ 34,088 $ 22,231 $ 93,747 $ 27,027 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.8 % 8.1 % 8.5 % 7.8 % 3.3 %

Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, Marco Levi Ph.D, commented, “During the third quarter, we experienced stronger pricing across each of our segments as the market dynamics reflected very strong demand. Somewhat offsetting the strong pricing environment was higher costs, primarily energy as well as lower volumes in our silicon metal and silicon-based alloys segments driven by operational issues at certain facilities and delayed deliveries requested by some customers given the seasonal slowdown during the summer.” Dr. Levi added, “The end markets for each of our segments remain robust into the fourth quarter, resulting in strong momentum as we negotiate contracts for 2022. We expect to end the year on a favorable note, and are taking measures to ensure a step-change in our financial performance next year.”



"Throughout the third quarter, we continued to execute on our strategic plan, finalizing the refinancing and focusing on improving Ferroglobe’s efficiencies company-wide. We have made significant progress, but there is more work to be done as we focus on growing our business and increasing our profitability,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash used from operations during Q3 2021 was $34.7 million, primarily driven by investments in working capital given the ramp-up in demand we are expecting.

Working capital increased by $61.6 million, from $334.3 million as of June 30, 2021 to $395.9 million as of September 30, 2021. The increase in working capital was driven by a $45 million increase in inventory and a $22 million increase in accounts receivable as a result of increased activity.

Net debt was $404 million as of September 30, 2021, up from $358 million as of June 30, 2021. This is primarily attributable to the issuance of the second tranche of the Super Senior notes amounting $20 million of an aggregate $60 million on July 29, 2021.

COVID-19



COVID-19 has been and continues to be a complex and evolving situation, with governments, public institutions and other organizations imposing or recommending, and businesses and individuals implementing, at various times and to varying degrees, restrictions on various activities or other actions to combat its spread, such as restrictions and bans on travel or transportation; limitations on the size of in-person gatherings, restrictions on freight transportations, closures of, or occupancy or other operating limitations on work facilities, and quarantines and lock-downs.

As a result of this pandemic and the strict confinement and other public health measures taken around the world, the demand for our products in the second and third quarters of 2020 was reduced significantly compared with the first and fourth quarters of the year. During the fourth quarter of 2020, demand level for our products increased to levels similar to those prior to the outbreak. In first, second and third quarter of 2021, demand for our products has increased even further than in the fourth quarter of 2020. However, COVID-19 has negatively impacted, and will in the future negatively impact to an extent we are unable to predict, our revenues.

Subsequent events

On October 6, 2021, the Company has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the “Equity Distribution Agreement”) with B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. relating to an at-the market offering of the ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, of Ferroglobe PLC, under which the Company may offer and sell ordinary shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $100,000,000 from time to time through B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. as our sales agents. The program expires upon expiry of the Form F-3 on June 15, 2024.



To date, the Company has sold 186,053 ordinary shares with a net proceeds of $1.4 million.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Ferroglobe is at an interesting inflection point where we see attractive opportunities to position the business for growth going into 2022, on the heels of a strong operating environment. At the same time a number of headwinds, primarily energy prices in Spain and some inflationary pressures in key inputs, is consuming greater than expected cash. As such, this program offers a flexible way to raise capital if/when needed to pursue growth opportunities, but with no obligation to use the program.”

On November 15, 2021 Ferroglobe reached an agreement with the French Government relating to its restructuring process. Under the agreement, Ferroglobe has the support from the government and projects to strengthen its competitiveness across the five manufacturing sites that would continue to operate in France. Specifically, Les Clavaux facility would remain operational with a clear plan to modernize the facility and improve its cost position. This facility would also benefit from a new commercial agreement with a long-standing customer. As planned in the initial project proposed in March 2021, the Château-Feuillet facility would stop production and the calcium silicon production capability would be transferred to Les Clavaux.

Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer commented, "I would like to acknowledge and thank all the efforts made by the various stakeholders, which have helped reduce the potential social impact in France. This includes the contributions and diligent work of the French government and in particular the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Labor and their respective teams at the national and local levels, the Interministerial Delegate for Restructuring, the Prefects and elected officials, and all Ferroglobe France (FerroPem) employees and social partners. We are collectively encouraged by this outcome and feel confident that the new environment and developments through the process should enable us to strengthen our competitiveness in France.”

Discussion of Third Quarter 2021 Results

The financial results presented for the third quarter are unaudited.

Sales

Sales for Q3 2021 were $429.2 million, an increase of 2.5% compared to $418.5 million in Q2 2021.

Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30,

2021 Change September 30, 2020 Change September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Change Shipments in metric tons: Silicon Metal 61,713 67,322 (8.3 )% 51,215 20.5 % 190,311 152,420 24.9 % Silicon-based Alloys 55,863 65,222 (14.3 )% 42,449 31.6 % 182,688 142,860 27.9 % Manganese-based Alloys 76,454 68,323 11.9 % 53,980 41.6 % 217,386 182,995 18.8 % Total shipments* 194,030 200,867 (3.4 )% 147,644 31.4 % 590,385 478,275 23.4 % Average selling price ($/MT): Silicon Metal $ 2,467 $ 2,347 5.1 % $ 2,248 9.7 % $ 2,366 $ 2,225 6.3 % Silicon-based Alloys $ 1,992 $ 1,830 8.9 % $ 1,534 29.9 % $ 1,824 $ 1,510 20.8 % Manganese-based Alloys $ 1,574 $ 1,414 11.3 % $ 1,009 56.0 % $ 1,390 $ 1,019 36.4 % Total* $ 1,978 $ 1,862 6.3 % $ 1,590 24.4 % $ 1,839 $ 1,550 18.6 % Average selling price ($/lb.): Silicon Metal $ 1.12 $ 1.06 5.1 % $ 1.02 9.7 % $ 1.07 $ 1.01 6.3 % Silicon-based Alloys $ 0.90 $ 0.83 8.9 % $ 0.70 29.9 % $ 0.83 $ 0.68 20.8 % Manganese-based Alloys $ 0.71 $ 0.64 11.3 % $ 0.46 56.0 % $ 0.63 $ 0.46 36.4 % Total* $ 0.90 $ 0.84 6.3 % $ 0.72 24.4 % $ 0.83 $ 0.70 18.6 %

_________________

* Excludes by-products and other

Sales Prices & Volumes By Product

During Q3 2021, the average selling prices across our product portfolio increased by 6.3% versus Q2 2021. During the quarter, the average selling prices of silicon metal increased 5.1%, silicon-based alloys prices increased 8.9%, and manganese-based alloys prices increased 11.3%.

Overall sales volumes in Q3 2021 decreased by 3.4% versus the prior quarter. Silicon metal volume in the third quarter was 61,713 tons, down 8.3% from the prior quarter. The decline in Q3 was a result of curtailments at Sabon (Spain) and Alloy, West Virginia (United States). Silicon-based alloys shipments during the third quarter were 55,863 tons, down 14.3% from the prior quarter, driven primarily by a combination of operational disturbances, as well as some seasonality in demand. Manganese-based alloys shipments of 76,787 were up 11.9% in Q3 versus Q2 2021. The strong volume trends in manganese-based alloys were a result of some shipment delays in the second quarter which show up in the third quarter figures.

Cost of Sales

Cost of sales was $295.3 million in Q3 2021, an increase from $267.9 million in the prior quarter. Cost of sales as a percentage of sales increased to 68.8% in Q3 2021 versus 64.0% for Q2 2021. The increase in the percentage of cost of sales in Q3 was mainly driven by higher energy cost in Spain.

Other Operating Expenses

Other operating expenses in Q3 2021 were $79.8 million, down from $93.2 million in Q3 2021. The decrease in other operating expenses was mainly due to the higher impact of the European free CO2 rights in Q2 2021.



Net Loss Attributable to the Parent

In Q3 2021, net loss attributable to the Parent was ($96.6) million, or ($0.54) per diluted share, compared to a net profit attributable to the Parent of $1.9 million , or $0.01 per diluted share in Q2 2021. The net loss in Q3 included a non-cash charge of ($90.8) million related to the debt extinguishment of the senior notes as part of the refinancing.

Adjusted EBITDA

In Q3 2021, adjusted EBITDA was $37.6 million, or 8.8% of sales, up 10.3% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $34.1 million, or 8.1% of sales in Q2 2021. The increase in the Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is primarily driven by the improvement in average realized prices across the product portfolio.

Net finance expenses

Net finance expense amounted to $103.4 million in Q3 2021, an increase from $11.2 million in the prior quarter. The increase is due to the accounting charge relating to Senior Notes refinancing, amounting $90.8 million.

For accounting purposes the refinancing of the Senior Notes have been considered a debt extinguishment. As a consequence;

(i) The accounting rules do not allow to capitalize the fees incurred in the exchange of the notes, amounting $31.7 million (ii) Similarly to the transaction fees, the shares paid to bondholders and underwriters cannot be capitalized and has to be considered as a one-off expense, amounting $51.6 million (iii) In the case of an extinguishment any outstanding upfront fees that were capitalized at the issuance of the original notes needs to be recycled in to P&L, this amounted $1 million. Additionally, the new notes were accounted at fair value amounting $6.5 million as the debt at the exchange date was trading with a premium. After the exchange the Senior notes will be accounted under the amortized cost method.

The transaction fees incurred in the issuance of the Super Senior has been capitalized as required by the accounting rules.



Conference Call

Ferroglobe management will review the third quarter during a conference call at 08:30 a.m. U.S Eastern Standard Time on November 17, 2021.

The dial-in number for participants in the United States is + 1 877-870-9135 (conference ID: 3867903). International callers should dial + 44 (0)-2071-928338 (conference ID: 3867903). Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8ep3x3fm

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net profit, adjusted profit per share, working capital and net debt, are non-IFRS financial metrics that, we believe, are pertinent measures of Ferroglobe’s success. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Sales $ 429,210 $ 418,538 $ 262,673 $ 1,209,137 $ 823,899 Cost of sales (295,273 ) (267,939 ) (166,231 ) (813,377 ) (562,882 ) Other operating income 31,447 37,105 7,598 70,466 25,526 Staff costs (50,386 ) (63,197 ) (56,329 ) (208,849 ) (160,338 ) Other operating expense (79,785 ) (93,171 ) (26,896 ) (209,793 ) (102,915 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating allowances and write-downs (23,971 ) (23,523 ) (26,524 ) (72,779 ) (82,651 ) Impairment losses (363 ) — (34,269 ) (363 ) (34,269 ) Other (loss) gain 381 608 1,212 1,056 625 Operating profit (loss) 11,260 8,421 (38,766 ) (24,502 ) (93,005 ) Net finance expense (103,379 ) (11,178 ) (13,985 ) (130,420 ) (47,162 ) Financial derivatives gain — — — — 3,168 Exchange differences (6,180 ) 3,237 13,158 (12,257 ) 18,226 Profit (loss) before tax (98,299 ) 480 (39,594 ) (167,179 ) (118,773 ) Income tax benefit 680 250 (1,841 ) 1,774 14,245 (Loss) profit for the period from continuing operations (97,619 ) 730 (41,435 ) (165,405 ) (104,528 ) Profit for the period from discontinued operations — — (5,399 ) — (5,399 ) Profit (loss) for the period (97,619 ) 730 (46,834 ) (165,405 ) (109,927 ) Profit attributable to non-controlling interest 1,023 1,180 (450 ) 3,338 2,638 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ (96,596 ) $ 1,910 $ (47,284 ) $ (162,067 ) $ (107,289 ) EBITDA $ 35,231 $ 31,944 $ (12,243 ) $ 48,277 $ (10,354 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,592 $ 34,088 $ 22,231 $ 93,747 $ 27,027 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 179,849 169,298 169,261 172,852 169,261 Diluted 179,849 169,298 169,261 172,852 169,261 Profit (loss) per ordinary share Basic $ (0.54 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.63 ) Diluted $ (0.54 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (0.63 )





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 30, June 30, December 31 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Non-current assets Goodwill $ 29,702 $ 29,702 $ 29,702 Other intangible assets 89,698 87,556 20,756 Property, plant and equipment 567,876 587,602 620,034 Other non-current financial assets 5,198 5,329 5,057 Deferred tax assets 150 62 — Non-current receivables from related parties 2,316 2,377 2,454 Other non-current assets 17,916 13,960 11,904 Total non-current assets 712,856 726,588 689,907 Current assets Inventories 284,488 239,750 246,549 Trade and other receivables 305,453 283,990 242,262 Current receivables from related parties 3,025 3,105 3,076 Current income tax assets 8,195 8,826 12,072 Other current financial assets 903 1,003 1,008 Other current assets 10,352 57,219 20,714 Current restricted cash and cash equivalents 5,996 6,149 28,843 Cash and cash equivalents 89,047 99,940 102,714 Total current assets 707,459 699,982 657,238 Total assets $ 1,420,315 $ 1,426,570 $ 1,347,145 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity $ 281,910 $ 299,469 $ 365,719 Non-current liabilities Deferred income 16,275 37,570 620 Provisions 98,607 107,501 108,487 Bank borrowings 3,998 4,061 5,277 Lease liabilities 11,199 12,995 13,994 Debt instruments 405,171 37,600 346,620 Other financial liabilities 37,630 37,608 29,094 Other non-current liabilities 13,035 16,955 16,767 Deferred tax liabilities 22,868 23,956 27,781 Total non-current liabilities 608,783 278,246 548,640 Current liabilities Provisions 109,552 102,269 55,296 Bank borrowings 86,262 85,825 102,330 Lease liabilities 9,255 8,709 8,542 Debt instruments 25,822 359,318 10,888 Other financial liabilities 24,155 23,732 34,802 Payables to related parties 9,079 6,131 3,196 Trade and other payables 194,074 189,449 149,201 Current income tax liabilities 1,464 513 2,538 Other current liabilities 69,959 72,909 65,993 Total current liabilities 529,622 848,855 432,786 Total equity and liabilities $ 1,420,315 $ 1,426,570 $ 1,347,145





Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) for the period $ (97,619 ) $ 730 $ (46,834 ) $ (165,405 ) $ (109,927 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit

to net cash used by operating activities: Income tax (benefit) expense (680 ) (250 ) 1,841 (1,774 ) (14,245 ) Depreciation and amortization charges,

operating allowances and write-downs 23,971 23,523 26,524 72,779 82,651 Net finance expense 103,379 11,178 13,985 130,420 47,162 Financial derivatives loss (gain) — — — — (3,168 ) Exchange differences 6,180 (3,237 ) (13,158 ) 12,257 (18,226 ) Impairment losses 363 — 34,269 363 34,269 Net loss (gain) due to changes in the value of asset (424 ) (243 ) — (688 ) — Bargain purchase gain — — — — — Gain on disposal of discontinued operation — — 5,399 — 5,399 Gain on disposal of non-current assets — — — (351 ) — Share-based compensation 1,269 673 323 2,163 1,749 Other adjustments 43 (366 ) (8,774 ) (17 ) (8,188 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities — — (Increase) decrease in inventories (51,835 ) (8,770 ) 3,725 (49,159 ) 42,831 (Increase) decrease in trade receivables (27,683 ) (8,625 ) (4,731 ) (78,000 ) 124,638 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 9,138 16,184 (20,359 ) 51,474 (50,738 ) Other (1,138 ) (32,783 ) 31,411 3,764 3,526 Income taxes paid 359 (1,178 ) (633 ) (876 ) 13,008 Interest paid — — — — — Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (34,677 ) (3,164 ) 22,988 (23,050 ) 150,741 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest and finance income received 21 128 278 184 617 Payments due to investments: - Acquisition of subsidiary — — — — — Other intangible assets — — — — — Property, plant and equipment (8,189 ) (3,245 ) (8,734 ) (17,117 ) (18,396 ) Other — — — — — Disposals: — — Disposal of subsidiaries — — — — — Other non-current assets — 543 46 543 46 Other — — — — — Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (8,168 ) (2,574 ) (8,410 ) (16,390 ) (17,733 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid — — — — — Payment for debt and equity issuance costs (26,064 ) (11,093 ) (608 ) (43,755 ) (2,463 ) Proceeds from equity issuance 40,000 — — 40,000 — Proceeds from debt issuance 20,000 40,000 60,000 Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings: — — Borrowings 159,861 149,945 8,022 437,496 8,022 Payments (158,118 ) (144,983 ) (7,800 ) (460,565 ) (73,360 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises — — — — — Amounts paid due to leases (2,602 ) (3,157 ) (2,463 ) (8,615 ) (7,342 ) Other amounts received/(paid) due to financing activities — — — — 3,608 Payments to acquire or redeem own shares — — — — — Interest paid (1,125 ) (3,333 ) (17,130 ) (21,473 ) (37,085 ) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 31,952 27,379 (19,979 ) 3,088 (108,620 ) Total net cash flows for the period (10,893 ) 21,641 (5,401 ) (36,352 ) 24,388 Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents 106,089 84,367 153,242 131,557 123,175 Exchange differences on cash and

cash equivalents in foreign currencies (153 ) 81 (416 ) (162 ) (138 ) Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents $ 95,043 $ 106,089 $ 147,425 $ 95,043 $ 147,425 Cash from continuing operations 89,047 99,940 118,874 89,047 118,874 Current/Non-current restricted cash and cash equivalents 5,996 6,149 28,551 5,996 28,551 Cash and restricted cash in the statement of financial position $ 95,043 $ 106,089 $ 147,425 $ 95,043 $ 147,425





Adjusted EBITDA ($,000): Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ (96,596 ) $ 1,910 $ (47,284 ) $ (162,067 ) $ (107,289 ) Profit (loss) for the period from discontinued

operations — — 5,399 — 5,399 Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (1,023 ) (1,180 ) 450 (3,338 ) (2,638 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (680 ) (250 ) 1,841 (1,774 ) (14,245 ) Net finance expense 103,379 11,178 13,985 130,420 47,162 Financial derivatives loss (gain) — — — — (3,168 ) Exchange differences 6,180 (3,237 ) (13,158 ) 12,257 (18,226 ) Depreciation and amortization charges, operating

allowances and write-downs 23,971 23,523 26,524 72,779 82,651 EBITDA 35,231 31,944 (12,243 ) 48,277 (10,354 ) Impairment 363 — 34,269 363 34,269 Restructuring and termination costs 1,313 2,144 — 44,422 — Energy: France — — — — 70 Staff Costs: South Africa — — — — 155 Other Idling Costs — — 205 — 2,887 Pension Plan buyout 685 — — 685 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,592 $ 34,088 $ 22,231 $ 93,747 $ 27,027





Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000): Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ (96,596 ) $ 1,910 $ (47,284 ) $ (162,067 ) $ (107,289 ) Tax rate adjustment 30,776 (404 ) 14,511 51,723 23,761 Impairment 247 — 23,303 247 23,303 Restructuring and termination costs 893 1,458 — 30,207 — Energy: France — — — — 48 Energy: South Africa — — — — — Staff Costs: South Africa — — — — 105 Other Idling Costs — — 139 — 1,963 Tolling agreement — — — — — Bargain purchase gain — — — — — Gain on sale of hydro plant assets — — — — — Share-based compensation — — — — — Pension Plan buyout 466 466 Adjusted profit (loss) attributable to the parent $ (64,214 ) $ 2,964 $ (9,331 ) $ (79,424 ) $ (58,109 )



