SmartBank Announces Gulf Coast Wealth Management Expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBank, a subsidiary of SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial” or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SMBK), announced the hiring of a six-person wealth management team to be based out of Mobile, Alabama. Thomas Montz, together with Amanda Montz and Nathan Novotny will lead the new team and support the continued growth of SmartBank Investment Services (“SBIS”). The team, formerly with BBVA Compass Investment Solutions, brings a combined total of over 60 years of advisory experience and have been responsible for over $350 million in assets under management. The team will be based in SmartBank’s new office located at 3074 Dauphin Street in Mobile, Alabama. The office will also house members of SmartBank’s corporate banking team, including Gulf Coast Regional President Nate Sommer and Mobile Market President Steve Rockwell.



“SmartBank Investment Services has enjoyed strong organic growth over the last few years. However, with the addition of this team, we look forward to accelerating SBIS’s growth and further diversifying the Company’s revenue streams,” said Billy Carroll, SmartBank’s President & CEO. “We are extremely excited to add these new team members to the SBIS family. Not only is this team expected to meaningfully add to assets under management, but also culturally aligns very well with the SBIS client-centric approach,” commented Monty Hatcher, Director of SmartBank Investment Services.

Mobile, with its strategic maritime location and easy access to two major interstate systems, has seen robust economic expansion in a variety of industries including aviation, healthcare and logistics and distribution. This pro-business environment has also led to a large influx of major foreign owned investment in the areas of manufacturing, ship building and aerospace.

“I am very pleased this top performing team chose to join the SmartBank family,” commented Nate Sommer. “Being former colleagues for over 12 years, I personally know this team’s strength and dedication to their clients. Coupled with all the positive momentum at SmartBank in the South Alabama region, I am confident this addition will be a huge success.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and acquisitions, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

