Exco Technologies Limited Announces Opening of Latest Production Facility in Morocco

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC, OTCQX – EXCOF) today announced the opening of its latest production facility by its Castool division in Kenitra, Morocco. This 40,000 sq. ft. building represents the third Castool division facility complementing our existing operations in Uxbridge, Canada and Chon Buri, Thailand.



“We started Castool in Canada in 1986 to support our existing die casting and extrusion customers, to make our customers’ castings and profiles better and faster,” said Paul Robbins, Castool’s Vice President and General Manager. “Since then, Castool has gained acceptance globally as a preferred supplier to many of the global automotive companies, extrusion press/die cast machine manufacturers, extruders and die casters.”

This new facility will enable Castool to better serve its customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It will also provide increased capacity to meet the growing global demand for larger and more complex tooling driven by the electric vehicle revolution the worldwide movement towards reducing emissions.

“I congratulate Castool on the opening of their facility in Morocco, where I know they will have tremendous success,” said Darren Kirk, President and CEO of Exco. “This represents Exco’s 16th strategic manufacturing facility and it is also an important driver towards achieving our growth targets and advancing our ESG strategic priorities.”

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 16 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 4,900 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.