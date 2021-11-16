JS Bank Hosts Delegates From U.S. Venture Capital Firm 500 Global

KARACHI, Pakistan, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JS Bank hosted an interactive discussion between 500 Global, the world's leading early stage Venture Capital (VC) investor, and high-growth local startups including Brandverse, Ailaaj, Kuickpay, Knowledge Platform and others. The 500 Global delegation, which included Courtney Powell - Chief Operating Officer, Max Scheder-Bieschin - Member of the Board and others, visited Pakistan to evaluate opportunities for foreign investment in the technology sector.

JS Bank has a rich history of partnership-driven growth and is the first in-country Bank to partner with VCs. With a leading position in the SME and entrepreneurship financing (Kamyab Jawan) spaces, the Bank is now working to build the digital ecosystem. Speaking at the occasion, Imran Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer, JS Bank, said, "It is an honor for us to host the 500 Global team. Together, we aim to build meaningful industry linkages that lead to sector growth and ultimately wealth creation. Our Bank aims to work with the right partners to provide low-cost financial structuring and funding solutions to the digital and tech market."

Courtney Powell added, "Pakistan is a land of innovation with a strong technical base and a thriving entrepreneurial sector, which we believe is ripe for global exposure. The conversation isn't just about funding; early-stage entrepreneurs want advice on going global and we look forward to having these conversations."

JS Bank has continually undertaken efforts to support the startup and fintech ecosystems in Pakistan by providing the right mix of financial solutions and services as well as introducing innovative digital products for P2G, B2B and B2C customers.

---End---

About JS Bank:

JS Bank is amongst the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, with both domestic and an international presence. The Bank is a leader in the SME space and has a substantial footprint in Digital Banking and Consumer Loans. JS Bank has been recognized on multiple international and national forums, including the prestigious AsiaMoney, Asian Banking, Finance, DIGI, and Pakistan Banking Awards. The Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan's most diversified financial services groups. For more information, please visit http://www.jsbl.com.

About 500 Global:

500 Global is a venture capital firm that invests early in founders building fast-growing technology companies. it focuses on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. 500 Global works closely with key stakeholders and advise governments and corporations on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 6,000 founders representing more than 2,500 companies operating in 77 countries. The portfolio includes 33 companies valued at more than $1 billion and 120 companies valued at over $100 million. The team members are located in more than 15 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.

Media Contact

Athar Ali Khan

AtharAli.Khan@jsbl.com

03333111737

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment