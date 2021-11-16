Martin Communications Celebrates 10 Years of Doing Good Work for Good People

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Communications , a Raleigh-based digital marketing agency, is celebrating a decade of helping businesses of all sizes share their messages, promote their products and services, and establish foundations to achieve their sales and marketing goals. Armed with 20+ years of experience in marketing strategy, Owner and President Jenny Martin Burke established Martin Communications in 2011 to "Do Good Work for Good People." With the support of her long-time client, Goodwill Community Foundation® (GCF), Burke formed Martin Communications , a full-service marketing and advertising firm that gives personalized service to its valued clients and offers its employees the ability to achieve a work/family balance through a flexible, remote environment that fosters creativity and makes it possible to take advantage of opportunities.

Despite challenges from the recent global pandemic, Martin Communications has thrived in the Triangle area and now services over 40 clients (not including hundreds of web hosting clients) including several regional, national, and international companies. While the agency caters to a wide variety of industries such as food and beverage, technology, and medical, it maintains its strong ties to homebuilding and real estate. Martin Communications is passionate about giving back to the community through non-profit involvement and is creating solutions for both existing and future clients.

In 2020, the company rolled out its new technology product, ProspectsRevealed - programming logic that tracks the users' journey as they navigate a website. That logic is used to serve website visitors messages and incentives that are most relevant to that search. Martin Communications also automates the logic so it can interface with a CRM database software and track leads and sales.

In 2021, Martin Communications formally launched Data Mining Solutions, a product that creates customized database solutions based on the clients' individual needs. Data Mining Solutions can aggregate data and help determine how to present that data (i.e., trends, average cost of materials, employee efficiency, etc.).

"I am proud of the reputation that our team has accomplished over the last 10 years and the partnerships we have been able to cultivate across a vast array of industries," said Burke. "We are constantly growing and learning, staying on top of the latest trends and designs and technology to take our clients to the next level. We decided that if we take our clients to the next level, it organically takes us to the next level, which is a win for everyone."

Martin Communications, located in Raleigh, NC, is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm providing expert strategy, branding and advertising, social media, public relations and website design and development. Our full-service capabilities also include graphic design, copywriting, idea generation, and more. For over a decade, our unique culture and diverse, deep pool of talent has driven us to successfully deliver measurable results for businesses of all sizes in a broad array of industries. With roots in radio, television and newspaper, we know a thing or two about the importance of powerful messaging. For more information, visit us at thinkmartinfirst.com .

