Martin Communications Launches New Website for Leading Scoliosis and Spine Care Center

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Communications is launching a new website for its client, Hey Clinic. After completing a series of branding and marketing analyses, the Raleigh-based digital marketing agency is presenting the Scoliosis and Spine Care Center with a highly optimized, robust website to better serve its patients in the Triangle area of North Carolina. The new website provides its visitors with an easily navigable experience to learn more about their spinal health options. The website will be launched in phases to ensure that patients are receiving updated information as soon as possible. Subsequent phases will provide improved contact opportunities and messaging in order to achieve SEO goals.

"The Martin Communications team is providing us with a highly functional and aesthetically pleasing website," said Lloyd Hey, M.D. "We enjoy working with their team of professionals and look forward to serving our patients even better with these digital capabilities."

"We are very excited to add Hey Clinic to our growing client list," said Jenny Burke, president of Martin Communications. "Its reputation for personalized attention and patient education is second to none in this region. It is our pleasure to create resources and tools for Hey Clinic that will match those expectations."

About Martin Communications

Martin Communications, located in Raleigh, NC, is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm providing expert strategy, branding and advertising, social media, public relations and website design and development. Our full-service capabilities also include graphic design, copywriting, idea generation, and more. For over a decade, our unique culture and diverse, deep pool of talent has driven us to successfully deliver measurable results for businesses of all sizes in a broad array of industries. With roots in radio, television and newspaper, we know a thing or two about the importance of powerful messaging. For more information, visit us at thinkmartinfirst.com .

About Hey Clinic

Located in Wake Forest, North Carolina, Hey Clinic serves patients of every stage of life, providing quality, conservative and compassionate care that exceeds expectations. Through personalized attention, generous appointment times, and strong emphasis on patient education, Dr. Hey's approach takes into consideration a patient's physical, emotional and social needs. Dr. Hey and his caring team work closely with each patient, family and local physician to develop a plan customized to his/her needs while also taking into account the patient's physical, emotional and social needs. At the Hey Clinic, we are committed to treating you, not just you or your loved one's spine. By embracing a comprehensive approach to healing, our team fosters sincere relationships with our patients, creating the best possible experience. http://heyclinic.com/

