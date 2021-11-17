Las Vegas, USA, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetes Pen Market is Contemplated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.72% and is Predicted to Reach USD 30.33 Billion by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

Diabetes Pen market is anticipated to surge due to factors like increasing prevalence of diabetes, the rising patient awareness regarding the ease-of-use of diabetes pens, the improvement in patient adherence and technologically advanced products such as smart insulin pens are expected to increase the overall demand for Diabetes Pen, thus driving the growth of the Diabetes Pen market.

DelveInsight's Diabetes Pen Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Diabetes Pen market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Diabetes Pen market.

Some of the salient features from the Diabetes Pen Market report:

As per an analysis by DelveInsight, APAC is predicted to register the fastest growth in the diabetes pens market because of the high prevalence of diabetes, increase in awareness regarding diabetes and its management, improving disposable income, among other factors in the region.

among other factors in the region. Major pharma players working proactively in the Diabetes Pen market include BD, Medtronic, Terumo Group, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, and others.

and others. DelveInsight estimates that Global Diabetes Pen Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach USD 30.33 billion by 2026.

of during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is anticipated to reach by 2026. In May 2021, Medtronic plc received the CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for their InPen smart insulin pen for expanded functionality as multiple daily injections (MDI), owing to the launch of such devices and market development, there will be a rapid growth observed in Diabetes Pen market during the forecast period.

Diabetes Pen Market Overview

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar, or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. It can be classified into three main types namely, Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes. Among all the most common is type 2, usually affecting adults as a result when the body becomes resistant to insulin or produce insufficient insulin.

The Diabetes Pen ensures delivery of insulin in the patient's body in patients suffering from diabetes. The pen is composed of a cartridge that carries insulin hormone, a dial to measure the insulin dosage and disposable pen needles that are injected to deliver insulin into the body.

Diabetes Pen Market Insight

Geographically, the global Diabetes Pen market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, APAC is predicted to register the fastest growth in the diabetes pens market because of the high prevalence of diabetes, increase in awareness regarding diabetes and its management, improving disposable income, among other factors in the region.

According to DelveInisght estimates, in the product segment of the Diabetes Pen market, the reusable Diabetes Pen category is expected to account for the larger market share during the forecast period. Reusable Diabetes Pens offer advantages such as greater flexibility in terms of reusing the same pen if a prescription for the insulin type changes.

In May 2021, Eli Lilly entered into agreements with four companies DexCom, Inc., Glooko Inc., myDiabby Healthcare and Roche - to advance connected solutions and streamline care for diabetic patients living outside of the United States. These companies offer unique diabetes management platforms which will be compatible with Lilly’s Tempo Pen™ (approved in several global markets) and Tempo Smart Button™ (currently in late-stage development).

Diabetes Pen Market Drivers and Barriers

One of the key factors supporting the growth of the Diabetes Pen market in the region is the high prevalence of diabetes that will lead to a greater demand for Diabetes Pen in the market, further elevating the market growth. There are great opportunities for Diabetes Pen market penetration for the countries like the United States, the UK, and Italy as the prevalence rate is high in these countries also. Moreover, considering the long-term benefit, the reusable Diabetes Pen appears to be more economical compared to conventional Diabetes Pens. Hence, the launch of new innovative products will lead to an increased demand for reusable Diabetes Pen, further leading to an increase in the Diabetes Pen market growth.

The demand for Diabetes Pen is primarily affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the delay in the supply and manufacturing of the products.

Scope of the Diabetes Pen Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: BD, Medtronic, Terumo Group, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, and others.

Diabetes Pen Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Conventional

Smart

By Application

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Diabetes Pen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72% and will reach USD 30.33 billion by 2026.

Discover more about the Medical Devices Reports to diagnose, prevent and cure various diseases, along with key players developing several devices to drive the treatment market.

