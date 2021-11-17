JBS USA Announces Successful Issuance of Sustainability-Linked Bond

GREELEY, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA Lux S.A. (“JBS USA”), a leading global food company, today announced the successful issuance of a sustainability-linked bond tied to its efforts to combat climate change. The 10.5-year, $1 billion sustainability-linked bond is aligned with JBS USA’s ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 and its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations by 30% by 2030. The offering is expected to close on Dec. 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.



“Climate change is the most important global challenge we face collectively, and we are taking aggressive action to reduce emissions and invest in a more sustainable future,” said Andre Nogueira, CEO, JBS USA. “The JBS USA sustainability-linked bond is a further demonstration of our commitment to reduce our environmental impact and become a net-zero company by 2040, the most ambitious sustainability pledge in our sector.”



The sustainability-linked bond was oversubscribed and resulted in the lowest borrowing cost in the company’s history. The bond is structured to align with the International Capital Markets Association’s Sustainability Linked Bond Principles. JBS USA issued a Sustainability-Linked Bond Framework, which is published on its website, and obtained a second-party opinion from ISS Corporate Solutions.

JBS USA has adopted a holistic Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) strategy, which includes the company’s efforts to responsibly manage its environmental footprint, ensure the well-being of the animals under its care, provide a safe and healthy work environment for its team members, and give back to society through community investment efforts such as JBS Hometown Strong and JBS Better Futures, its tuition-free community college program. JBS USA’s ESG efforts also include establishing a best-in-class governance and compliance culture to guide all of its actions. The company provides regular updates on its sustainable progress and performance in its annual sustainability report, which can be found at sustainability.jbsfoodsgroup.com.

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy the Notes. There shall not be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. In addition, this press release does not constitute a notice of redemption for purposes of the redemption provisions contained in the indenture governing the 2026 Notes.

ABOUT JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. Visit jbsfoodsgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Nikki Richardson

Corporate Communications

nikki.richardson@jbssa.com