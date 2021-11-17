Oklahoma City Small Business Listing – HVAC/Car Repair Marketing Services Launch

Oklahoma City, United States, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Focused on local brick-and-mortar stores, the new website provides complimentary basic listings and paid premium advertising. According to Web Marketing Solutions, users of the service can search by business name, category, and address.

More details can be found at: https://isupportokc.com

With the growth of e-commerce, many traditional businesses find it increasingly difficult to compete. Those challenges were compounded by the events of 2020. I Support OKC now provides the Oklahoma City business community with an advertising platform that can help to drive growth.

While the economic impact of the pandemic doesn’t need much explanation, The Journal Record suggests that conditions are beginning to improve. According to a recent article, the hospitality industry in the region expects to gain market share in 2021 and beyond.

With tourism in Oklahoma City on the rise, visitors to the area are set to play an important role in the region’s economic recovery. For businesses who may still be struggling, the new listing provides an ideal opportunity to increase online visibility.

The service has already attracted attention from many outlets. Some current listings include veterinary surgeries, graphic design agencies, furniture stores, carpet cleaners, and cafes. A simplified interface allows users to filter their search, making it easier for visitors to find a local provider.

In addition to listings, the website also provides a range of resources to help small and medium-sized businesses understand online reputation management and marketing. Users can find out their own online reputation score, as well as read how to improve website conversions using positive customer reviews.

About I Support OKC

The new listing was founded by a local business owner, who himself spent 3 weeks on ventilation in 2020. Following an extended recovery, the initiative now known as I Support OKC was created, with the aim of helping local companies get back on their feet.

A company representative states: “Our community resource website is a local online business list. Only those who are in business know the daily struggle of keeping a business open to the public. In order to be a ‘successful business’, you must remain successful.”

