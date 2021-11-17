Axtria Recognized By Great Place To Work® As One Among India’s Best Workplaces In IT & IT-BPM Top 75!

Gurugram, India, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria has been recognized by Great Place to Work® India among the Top 75 – India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021! Once again, this is a great testimony of our high-trust, high-performance culture that helps our people to win and grow consistently.

While Axtria has been Great Place to Work-Certified™ three times in a row in the past (2018, 2019, and 2020), 2021 marks the first year for Axtria to feature in the prestigious India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM list.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with the Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In its 7th edition this year, 263 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, the Institute has identified the Top 75 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021. These organizations excel both on people practices that they have designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

Axtria’s Managing Principal & Country Head, Manish Mittal credits the award to all Axtria employees. He said “In past years, we have been able to gauge our work culture and align expectations with the real-life work environment. Our steadfast acknowledgment of real issues of our people and resolving them candidly and with integrity has given us great strength. Keeping up our culture of togetherness, doing the RIGHT thing, and inspiring trust and performance has been of prime importance for us throughout this journey. Being ranked among the best is a great milestone in our pursuit of creating a refreshing, rewarding, and people-centric culture!

Also, as part of this assessment, the organizations are studied through two lenses. The first lens measures the quality of employee experience through the Institute’s globally validated survey instrument known as Trust Index©. The second lens is called Culture Audit©, which is a proprietary tool of the Institute that evaluates the quality of people practices of an organization, covering the entire employee life cycle. The cumulative score of Trust Index© and Culture Audit© determines an organization’s inclusion in India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021 list.

The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021 can be viewed here.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Learn more Why Axtria India Private Limited is a Great Place to Work.

Please visit www.axtria.com to know more about Axtria’s state-of-the-art products and solutions.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria CustomerIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/axtria/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AxtriaInc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Axtria

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifeataxtria/

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria CustomerIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.