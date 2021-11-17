SkiStar publishes Annual and Sustainability Report for 2020/21

Swedish English

SkiStar AB (publ) publishes the annual and sustainability report for the financial year 2020/21 on SkiStar’s web page, www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

SkiStar's sustainability strategy, which is described in the annual and sustainability report, has been further developed with the overall targets of getting more people moving and, by 2030, having reduced SkiStar’s total climate footprint by 50 percent.





This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 17 November 2021, 07.30 am CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Anders Örnulf, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief:

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Hammarbybacken (Stockholm) in Sweden, Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway and St. Johann in Tirol in Austria. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

