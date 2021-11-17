Release of financial calendar for 2022

17 November 2021
Announcement No. 17

Release of financial calendar for 2022

09 February Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
23 February 2021 Annual Report
24 March Annual General Meeting
18 May Interim Report, Q1 2022
17 August Interim Report, Q2 2022
16 November Interim Report, Q3 2022

Investor Relations:         Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations:             Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022