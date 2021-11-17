Company Announcement
17 November 2021
Announcement No. 17
Release of financial calendar for 2022
|09 February
|Deadline for receipt of resolutions for the Annual General Meeting
|23 February
|2021 Annual Report
|24 March
|Annual General Meeting
|18 May
|Interim Report, Q1 2022
|17 August
|Interim Report, Q2 2022
|16 November
|Interim Report, Q3 2022
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654
Media Relations: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022