English French

Cnova NV appoints new CFO

AMSTERDAM – November 17, 2021, 07:45 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova”) today announces the appointment of Mr. Luc Péligry as Chief Financial Officer of Cnova and Cdiscount. Mr. Péligry will also be a member of Cdiscount’s Executive Committee.

Mr. Péligry has a strong background in Finance and Management in different business environments, complemented by a wealth of experience in risk management, purchasing, logistics and IT management.

Mr. Péligry is 56 years old, graduated from ESSCA, INSEAD and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. Mr. Maxime Dubarry, Deputy CFO of Cnova who has been acting as interim company CFO, will report directly to him.

Mr. Péligry will bring his strong experience to support the group’s development by enhancing its performance management across all the Group activities, notably Cdiscount and Octopia enabling the reinforcement of value creation.

Emmanuel Grenier, Cnova CEO, commented:

“We are pleased to welcome Luc to Cnova. I am confident that he will make significant contributions toward the success of our growth initiatives while applying strict financial discipline over day-to-day operations. I would also like to thank Maxime who will resume his Deputy CFO role after having been serving as interim CFO for the past several months.”

***

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 10. 3 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

***

Cnova Investor Relations Contact:



investor@cnovagroup.com



Media contact:

directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com

Tel: +33 6 18 33 17 86

Attachment