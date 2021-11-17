DFDS: Q1-3 2021 Interim Report

English Danish

Company announcement no. 35/2021

SOLID GROWTH IN DEMAND

High freight revenue growth

Supply chain bottlenecks entailed extra costs in Q3

Q3 EBITDA maintained on level with 2020

Q3 2021

Revenue up 22% to DKK 4.4bn

Strong growth in Mediterranean

Slowdown in UK freight flows

Passenger numbers still held back by travel restrictions

OUTLOOK 2021

EBITDA range now expected at DKK 3.3-3.5bn (DKK 3.2-3.6bn)

Revenue growth now expected at 23-25% (20-25%)

“Meeting our customers’ needs came at a cost in a busy Q3. Looking ahead, we continue on our growth path, supported by our recent acquisitions of HSF Logistics Group and ICT Logistics,” says Torben Carlsen, CEO.

KEY FIGURES 2021 2020 2020-21 2019-20 2020 DKK m Q3 Q3 Change, % LTM LTM Change, % FY Revenue 4,406 3,598 22.5 16,148 14,218 13.6 13,971 EBITDA before special items 848 846 0.3 3,265 2,734 19.4 2,732 EBIT before special items 332 388 -14.3 1,294 826 56.7 858 Profit before tax and special items 263 324 -18.8 974 570 70.7 583 Profit before tax 291 262 10.9 907 496 83.0 466





Revenue increased 22% to DKK 4.4bn driven by higher freight activity in most business units. Q3 passenger activity was overall below 2020 but picked up in the last month of the quarter.

The total freight EBITDA for ferry and logistics before special items increased 6% to DKK 795m driven mainly by strong growth in the Mediterranean business unit. The total passenger EBITDA for passenger services in the Baltic Sea, Channel, and Passenger business units decreased DKK 43m or 45% to DKK 53m. Total EBITDA of DKK 848m was on level with 2020.

Supply chain bottlenecks became more widespread in Europe during Q3, including a high level of impact in the UK. This entailed extra operating costs for both freight ferry, port terminal and logistics activities. In addition, freight volumes to the UK were for periods in Q3 capped which lowered utilisation on ferry routes.

Outlook 2021

The outlook for freight activities remains overall positive, although the current slowdown in UK trade flows is expected to continue in Q4 2021. Passenger travel is expected to continue to pick up. Revenue growth outlook is now expected at 23-25% (20-25%). The EBITDA outlook range before special items is now expected at

DKK 3.3-3.5bn compared to previously DKK 3.2-3.6bn (2020: DKK 2.7bn).

The outlook is detailed on page 10 in the full report.

Read the Q3 2021 Interim Report here:

17 November 2021. Conference call today at 10.00am CET

Access code: 27844331# Phone numbers to the call: DK +45 35445577, US +1 631 913 1422, UK +44 333 300 0804

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications: +45 31 40 34 46

