Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Capital Markets Day December 13, 2021

English Norwegian

Hydro has the pleasure of inviting you to our Capital Markets Day presentation, taking place on December 13, 2021.

Location: Drammensveien 260, 0283 Oslo, Norway. E/F building, "Storsalen". The event will also be streamed online for those who cannot attend in person. ﻿

Agenda

09:00 – 11:30 Presentation in English:

Hydro strategy by

President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim

Executive Vice Presidents (EVPs): John Thuestad, Helena Nonka, Paul Warton, Eivind Kallevik and Arvid Moss

Heads of Hydro REIN, Hydro Havrand, and Batteries: Olivier Girardot, Per Christian Eriksen, and Morten Halleraker



Financial update

EVP and CFO Pål Kildemo



11:30 – 12:00 Conference Call – Q&A

12:00 - 13:00 Lunch/break

13:00 – 17:15 EVP Roundtables and investor meetings



To register for events in connection with Capital Markets Day 2021, please visit this website for more information. Deadline for registration is December 8, 2021 at 12.00.

Alternatives for joining virtually:

Alternative one (video): You can follow the presentation and Q&A by joining the webcast .

. Alternative two (audio): You can listen to the presentation and Q&A by dial-in via conference call link .