Ensurge Micropower ASA - Financial Report - Third Quarter 2021

Oslo, 17 November 2021

Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") today released its interim report for the third quarter of 2021 and the condensed consolidated financial statements as of 30 September 2021 for the Ensurge Micropower ASA group.

Report highlights include:

Recent achievements

- Built first stacked batteries utilizing cell-stacking equipment and roll-based unit-cells - significant key milestone towards delivering customer samples

- Signed second customer agreement with global leader in medical hearables market, expanding coverage in important market segment

- Proposals in negotiation with prospects in medical wearables and industrial applications

- Hired roll-based, low-cost manufacturing veteran Jay Tu as VP Operations

CEO Kevin Barber will discuss the Company's progress via web conference on Wednesday 17 November 2021 at 8:00am Central European Time. At the time of the event, the conference can be accessed at https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211117_1/ . Following the event, a recording will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ensurge.com/investor-relations/presentations-webcasts/





About Ensurge

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.





Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

