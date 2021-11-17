Intermediate Capital

ICG : Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (the “Company”)

17 November 2021

Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that it received notice on 16 November 2021 that Rosemary Leith, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, had purchased 200 ordinary shares in the Company at an average price of £23.52.

As a consequence of the above transaction Rosemary Leith and her connected persons had an interest in 200 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Contacts

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344