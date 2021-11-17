Capgemini press release// Heathrow extends partnership with Capgemini to provide enhanced experience for travelers and its colleagues

English French

New scope builds on existing 12-year relationship to support the recovery of air travel in the near future



Paris, November 17, 2021 – Capgemini today announced a new five-year contract with Heathrow to provide end user services and service desk support until the end of 2026. The agreement supports Heathrow’s continued objective to deliver enhanced passenger experience, with a view to business recovery in the near-term. The contract also includes a three-year extension to Capgemini’s existing applications and infrastructure support for Heathrow’s technology estate.

Following more than a year of uncertainty and volatility, a recovery curve is anticipated for the air travel industry in 2022. In anticipation of this, Heathrow requires agile and economical solutions that can be delivered quickly and efficiently to ensure business continuity. Building on the breadth of work already undertaken as part of the existing partnership, Capgemini was able to deliver services that can be scaled as per the business requirement, offering flexibility and speed.

As the UK’s busiest airport, one of the key priorities was to provide services that help Heathrow deliver enhanced traveller and employee experiences. Drawing on a relationship spanning almost 12 years, Capgemini will provide flexible and efficient services to support thousands of Heathrow colleagues and their devices. This includes the provisioning of IT Service Management tooling, fully integrated with Heathrow’s processes, tools, and services.

This work compliments the continuous efforts of the solutions team at Heathrow, which focuses on meeting the airport’s ever-evolving needs via digital transformation, further automation and efficiencies, from complex airport operational systems to next-gen cloud technologies.

Steve Baldwin, Account Director at Capgemini said: “The expectations and needs of the customers and passengers across the travel and transport sector are fast changing. We are delighted to continue supporting Heathrow on their journey to enhance the overall experience for travellers and staff, based on needs that will evolve as the travel industry recovers from the pandemic.

Our longstanding partnership with Heathrow, and in-depth understanding of its requirements meant we were able to deliver solutions to efficiently scale their operations at speed. Our ‘one team’ approach and a long-term partnership, built on trust and teamwork, played a key role in ensuring success”.

Leanne Lynch, Director of Technology and Cyber Defence at Heathrow Airport said: “In order to match the pace of the industry’s recovery and also support our ambition of growth, we need to continuously evolve our business to offer the best experience efficiently. We recognize that technology plays a vital role in ensuring the successful delivery of this strategy, which requires us to meet the evolving business and customer expectations.

I am pleased to continue to work with Capgemini. The team provides the right level of support to meet our current needs and this gives us the flexibility to respond to the changing ways of working over the next few years. I am equally impressed at the pace in which this was achieved and see this as a reflection of the great collaboration across our teams at Heathrow and Capgemini.”

Heathrow and Capgemini worked together as one team to jointly develop this agreement.

