“Novaturas” group redeems the remaining part of convertible bonds worth 2.5 million euros

The leading tour operator in the Baltics AB “Novaturas” redeems the remaining part of issued convertible bonds worth EUR 2.5 million. The group has redeemed the entire EUR 5 million worth emission of convertible bonds. The Company redeemed the convertible bonds before the terms agreed without any additional restrictions.

In February 2021 AB “Novaturas” agreed with the State Investment Management Agency on EUR 10 million investment in company bonds for a period of six years. The investment reached the company using mixed financial instruments. The company have redeemed the first part of convertible bonds worth EUR 2.5 million in July 2021. "Looking retrospectively, we have reached this agreement with the State Investment Management Agency at the exact time needed. The attracted investments have given us stability during unsettling times and allowed us to focus on rapid recovery of our operations. We have managed with the crisis, the tourism market is recovering rapidly, the volumes of the group's activities are growing - all these factors allow us to fulfill our obligations earlier than stipulated in the agreements”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

The company have allocated the first part of the investment worth EUR 5 million received for ordinary bonds to its strategic priorities - development of relations with partners abroad, strengthening company's positions in holiday destinations and improvement of the e-commerce system. "Despite the fact that we had to operate under crisis conditions for some time, we did not stop. We have clearly defined priorities, and we invest in them both human resources and the investments attracted. By acting so, we aim not only to maintain our leading position in the Baltics, but also to create added value for our travelers and shareholders”, says A. Keinytė.

The company reminds that financing is provided for a period of 6 years, after which “Novaturas” group undertakes to redeem the bonds. The company has also the possibility to redeem the bonds in full or in part before the term of agreement.

About “Novaturas” Group



AB “Novaturas” Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Head of Finance

Giedrius Ribakovas

giedrius.ribakovas@novaturas.lt,

+370 616 79601